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Amanpour and Company

October 5, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 1 | 55m 42s

Brian Winter, editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly, discusses Brazil's far right win. Political scientist Hanna Notte explains the latest from the Russia-Ukraine War. Senior international correspondent Melissa Bell discusses a wave of student protests in France that is shutting down schools across the country. Author of "The W," Tamryn Spruill examines the story behind the rise of the WNBA.

Aired: 10/04/26
Extras
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Inside the WNBA’s Rise to the Mainstream
Tamryn Spruill discusses the WNBA's rise in popularity and her book, "The W: A History of the WNBA"
Clip: S2027 E1 | 17:54
Watch 18:29
Amanpour and Company
Tech Journalist Kevin Roose Explains How the AI Race Started
Kevin Roose discusses his new book “The AGI Chronicles.”
Clip: S2026 E9002 | 18:29
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2026
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Episode: S2026 E9002 | 55:50
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
Nikole Hannah-Jones: Why Backlash Over Daughter’s Schooling Misses the Point
Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses her decision to enroll her daughter in a segregated Brooklyn school.
Clip: S2026 E9001 | 18:23
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2026 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Trump-Xi Summit: Co-Evolution or Co-Extinction for the U.S. and China?
Joshua Cooper Ramo discusses his book "Darwin's Lock."
Clip: S2026 E8261 | 18:09
Watch 18:30
Amanpour and Company
The American Way of Killing: Malcolm Gladwell Challenges the Gun Debate
Malcolm Gladwell discusses his new book, "The American Way of Killing."
Clip: S2026 E8260 | 18:30
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2026
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2026
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
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Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2026
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Episode: S2026 E9002 | 55:50
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2026 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2026
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2026
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
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Watch 55:31
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Watch 55:55
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Watch 55:15
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Episode: S2026 E8254 | 55:15