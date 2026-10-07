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Amanpour and Company

October 8, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9006 | 56m 00s

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) discusses the electoral victory of Bosnian Serb nationalist Milorad Dodik and what it means for the region. David Robinson, former Safety Team Leader at OpenAI, reveals the company's trial-and-error approach to safety. New Yorker staff writer Emma Green explains what the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, might be working on for 2029.

Aired: 10/07/26
Extras
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
The Battle for the Future of the Republican Party
Emma Green discusses the future of the Republican Party.
Clip: S2027 E9006 | 17:59
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
Jason Rezaian Spent 544 Days in Prison. Now He Fights for Press Freedom
Jason Rezaian discusses threats to a free press around the world.
Clip: S2027 E9005 | 18:28
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2026
Robi Damelin; Bassam Aramin; Wendy Sherman; Jason Rezaian
Episode: S2027 E9005 | 55:44
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2026
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Episode: S2027 E9004 | 55:46
Watch 18:26
Amanpour and Company
Paid to Influence You? The Hidden World of Political Social Media Creators
Ken Bensinger discusses social media creators being paid to make political content.
Clip: S2027 E9004 | 18:26
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Inside the WNBA’s Rise to the Mainstream
Tamryn Spruill discusses the WNBA's rise in popularity and her book, "The W: A History of the WNBA"
Clip: S2027 E9003 | 17:54
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 5, 2026
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Episode: S2027 E9003 | 55:42
Watch 18:29
Amanpour and Company
Tech Journalist Kevin Roose Explains How the AI Race Started
Kevin Roose discusses his new book “The AGI Chronicles.”
Clip: S2027 E9002 | 18:29
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2026
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Episode: S2027 E9002 | 55:50
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2027 E9001 | 55:57
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Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2026
Robi Damelin; Bassam Aramin; Wendy Sherman; Jason Rezaian
Episode: S2027 E9005 | 55:44
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2026
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Episode: S2027 E9004 | 55:46
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 5, 2026
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Episode: S2027 E9003 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2026
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Episode: S2027 E9002 | 55:50
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2027 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 55:52
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Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 55:22
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Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22
Watch 55:47
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David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
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Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Episode: S2026 E8257 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
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Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
Episode: S2026 E8258 | 55:47