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Amanpour and Company

Paid to Influence You? The Hidden World of Political Social Media Creators

Season 2027 Episode 9004 | 18m 26s

Might content creators be changing the way you vote? According to The NYT, little-known social media creators are being paid to promote political campaigns. But — unlike celebrity influencers — the aim is not to go viral. Instead — at a fraction of the cost — the strategy is to bombard the internet to shift public opinion. Journalist Ken Bensinger, who led the investigation, explains.

Extras
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2026
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Episode: S2027 E9004 | 55:46
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Inside the WNBA’s Rise to the Mainstream
Tamryn Spruill discusses the WNBA's rise in popularity and her book, "The W: A History of the WNBA"
Clip: S2027 E9003 | 17:54
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 5, 2026
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Episode: S2027 E9003 | 55:42
Watch 18:29
Amanpour and Company
Tech Journalist Kevin Roose Explains How the AI Race Started
Kevin Roose discusses his new book “The AGI Chronicles.”
Clip: S2027 E9002 | 18:29
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2026
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Episode: S2027 E9002 | 55:50
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2027 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
Nikole Hannah-Jones: Why Backlash Over Daughter’s Schooling Misses the Point
Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses her decision to enroll her daughter in a segregated Brooklyn school.
Clip: S2027 E9001 | 18:23
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
Trump-Xi Summit: Co-Evolution or Co-Extinction for the U.S. and China?
Joshua Cooper Ramo discusses his book "Darwin's Lock."
Clip: S2026 E8261 | 18:09
Watch 18:30
Amanpour and Company
The American Way of Killing: Malcolm Gladwell Challenges the Gun Debate
Malcolm Gladwell discusses his new book, "The American Way of Killing."
Clip: S2026 E8260 | 18:30
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Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2026
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Episode: S2027 E9004 | 55:46
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 5, 2026
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Episode: S2027 E9003 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2026
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Episode: S2027 E9002 | 55:50
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
October 1, 2026
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones
Episode: S2027 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
September 30, 2026
Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
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Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22
Watch 55:47
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Watch 55:31
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Episode: S2026 E8257 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
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Watch 55:29
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Episode: S2026 E8256 | 55:29