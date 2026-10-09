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Amanpour and Company

October 12, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9008 | 55m 58s

Nic Robertson reports on the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Fmr. Ukrainian Foreign Minister on the surprise energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine announced by Donald Trump. Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean weighs in on two major death penalty cases capturing the U.S. right now. Caitlin Dickerson's reporting reveals what happens to children whose parents are detained by ICE.

Aired: 10/12/26
Extras
Watch 18:34
Amanpour and Company
What Happens to the Children Left Behind When a Parent is Taken by ICE?
Caitlin Dickerson discusses the children left behind when parents have been detained by ICE.
Clip: S2027 E9008 | 18:34
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2026
Alex Gibney; Evan Gershkovich; Kamilah Woodson
Episode: S2027 E9007 | 55:39
Watch 56:00
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2026
Jeanne Shaheen; David Robinson; Emma Green
Episode: S2027 E9006 | 56:00
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
The Battle for the Future of the Republican Party
Emma Green discusses the future of the Republican Party.
Clip: S2027 E9006 | 17:59
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2026
Robi Damelin; Bassam Aramin; Wendy Sherman; Jason Rezaian
Episode: S2027 E9005 | 55:44
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
Jason Rezaian Spent 544 Days in Prison. Now He Fights for Press Freedom
Jason Rezaian discusses threats to a free press around the world.
Clip: S2027 E9005 | 18:28
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2026
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Episode: S2027 E9004 | 55:46
Watch 18:26
Amanpour and Company
Paid to Influence You? The Hidden World of Political Social Media Creators
Ken Bensinger discusses social media creators being paid to make political content.
Clip: S2027 E9004 | 18:26
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Inside the WNBA’s Rise to the Mainstream
Tamryn Spruill discusses the WNBA's rise in popularity and her book, "The W: A History of the WNBA"
Clip: S2027 E9003 | 17:54
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 5, 2026
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Episode: S2027 E9003 | 55:42
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Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2026
Alex Gibney; Evan Gershkovich; Kamilah Woodson
Episode: S2027 E9007 | 55:39
Watch 56:00
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2026
Jeanne Shaheen; David Robinson; Emma Green
Episode: S2027 E9006 | 56:00
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2026
Robi Damelin; Bassam Aramin; Wendy Sherman; Jason Rezaian
Episode: S2027 E9005 | 55:44
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2026
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Episode: S2027 E9004 | 55:46
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 5, 2026
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Episode: S2027 E9003 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2027 E9002 | 55:50
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2027 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 55:52
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Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
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Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
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David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Episode: S2026 E8259 | 55:47