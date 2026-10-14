They Tried to Stop DOGE. Michael Lewis’ New Book Tells Their Story

Extras
Samer Sinijlawi; Frances Haugen; Brittany Kaiser; Michael Lewis
Nic Robertson; Dmytro Kuleba; Sister Helen Prejean; Caitlin Dickerson
Caitlin Dickerson discusses the children left behind when parents have been detained by ICE.
Mujib Mashal; Whitney White; Patina Miller; Ernest Moniz
Former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz discusses Iran’s nuclear program and a possible new deal.
Emma Green discusses the future of the Republican Party.
Robi Damelin; Bassam Aramin; Wendy Sherman; Jason Rezaian
Jason Rezaian discusses threats to a free press around the world.
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Samer Sinijlawi; Frances Haugen; Brittany Kaiser; Michael Lewis
Nic Robertson; Dmytro Kuleba; Sister Helen Prejean; Caitlin Dickerson
Mujib Mashal; Whitney White; Patina Miller; Ernest Moniz
Robi Damelin; Bassam Aramin; Wendy Sherman; Jason Rezaian
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Brian Winter; Hanna Notte; Melissa Bell; Tamryn Spruill
Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones