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Amanpour and Company

October 13, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9009

Mujib Mashal, New York Times South Asia bureau chief, examines protests challenging Modi’s government. A special report from Gaza on the search for the missing amid a fragile ceasefire and renewed violence. Director Whitney White and actor Patina Miller discuss “School Girls” on Broadway. Former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz assesses Iran’s nuclear capabilities and prospects for a new deal.

Aired: 10/12/26
Extras
Watch 55:58
Amanpour and Company
October 12, 2026
Nic Robertson; Dmytro Kuleba; Sister Helen Prejean; Caitlin Dickerson
Episode: S2027 E9008 | 55:58
Watch 18:34
Amanpour and Company
What Happens to the Children Left Behind When a Parent is Taken by ICE?
Caitlin Dickerson discusses the children left behind when parents have been detained by ICE.
Clip: S2027 E9008 | 18:34
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Can the U.S. Strike a New Nuclear Deal with Iran?
Former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz discusses Iran’s nuclear program and a possible new deal.
Clip: S2027 E9009 | 18:01
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2026
Alex Gibney; Evan Gershkovich; Kamilah Woodson
Episode: S2027 E9007 | 55:39
Watch 56:00
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2026
Jeanne Shaheen; David Robinson; Emma Green
Episode: S2027 E9006 | 56:00
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
The Battle for the Future of the Republican Party
Emma Green discusses the future of the Republican Party.
Clip: S2027 E9006 | 17:59
Watch 18:28
Amanpour and Company
Jason Rezaian Spent 544 Days in Prison. Now He Fights for Press Freedom
Jason Rezaian discusses threats to a free press around the world.
Clip: S2027 E9005 | 18:28
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2026
Robi Damelin; Bassam Aramin; Wendy Sherman; Jason Rezaian
Episode: S2027 E9005 | 55:44
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2026
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Episode: S2027 E9004 | 55:46
Watch 18:26
Amanpour and Company
Paid to Influence You? The Hidden World of Political Social Media Creators
Ken Bensinger discusses social media creators being paid to make political content.
Clip: S2027 E9004 | 18:26
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Watch 55:58
Amanpour and Company
October 12, 2026
Nic Robertson; Dmytro Kuleba; Sister Helen Prejean; Caitlin Dickerson
Episode: S2027 E9008 | 55:58
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
October 9, 2026
Alex Gibney; Evan Gershkovich; Kamilah Woodson
Episode: S2027 E9007 | 55:39
Watch 56:00
Amanpour and Company
October 8, 2026
Jeanne Shaheen; David Robinson; Emma Green
Episode: S2027 E9006 | 56:00
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 7, 2026
Robi Damelin; Bassam Aramin; Wendy Sherman; Jason Rezaian
Episode: S2027 E9005 | 55:44
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
October 6, 2026
Annie E. Clark; Jackson Katz; Ashish Jha; Ken Bensinger
Episode: S2027 E9004 | 55:46
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2027 E9003 | 55:42
Watch 55:50
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Episode: S2027 E9002 | 55:50
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
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Episode: S2027 E9001 | 55:57
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
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Eleni Giokos; Marc Short; Mariana Mazzucato; Joshua Cooper Ramo
Episode: S2026 E8261 | 55:52
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
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Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
Episode: S2026 E8260 | 55:22