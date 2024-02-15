100 WVIA Way
In the America's with David Yetman

From the San Juans to Moab by Mountain Bike

Season 8 Episode 805 | 26m 46s

Connecting the San Juan Mountains of western Colorado and the Colorado River in Utah lies a route limited to hikers and mountain bikers. Bicycles are a lot faster, but it is not journey for the faint of heart—it's up and down mountains and valleys, from desert valleys to mountain forests. Our only refuge is huts.

Aired: 03/12/20
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
The wild and explosive past of northwest New Mexico
The natural monuments that define the territories of native peoples in New Mexico.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
Slickrocks and Monuments in the Four Corners
Explore the Four Corners portion of the Colorado Plateau.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
The Northern Jaguar Preserve
Conservation groups work for the ideal habitat for jaguars, mountain lions and ocelots
Episode: S10 E1004 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
As the Waters of Lake Powell Recede
The falling water levels of Lake Powell reveal fragments of ancient peoples.
Episode: S10 E1007 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
Whales and Their Offspring in San Ignacio Lagoon
Protecting whales and cultivating the friendship between people and the gentle giants.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
The Salton Sea: Life and death in an inland ocean
Exploring a once booming tourist mecca that is now a nearly dead body of water.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
Christopher Columbus, his time and his plans
Understanding Columbus and the influence and destruction heaped on the Americas.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
Colon’s Spain and the Quest for Western Lands
Exploring Huelva, its surroundings and its wealth of cultural and historical influences.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
1492: Americans Discover Europe
Exploring the resistance and reception of Europeans to the Americas.
Episode: S10 E1010 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
Ancient peoples of the Colorado Plateau
Explore how southwestern U.S. native peoples established the Colorado Plateau.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:46
