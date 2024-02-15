100 WVIA Way
America's Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Mains

Season 24 Episode 2420 | 26m 55s

Test cook Keith Dresser cooks host Bridget Lancaster a Greek casserole, Moussaka. Gear Heads hosts Hannah Crowley and Lisa McManus share how to get the most out of your microwave, and test cook Dan Souza makes host Julia Collin Davison Grilled Halloumi Wraps.

Aired: 01/03/24 | Expires: 08/18/24
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pies Big and Small
Triple Berry Slab Pie with Ginger Lemon Streusel, Chocolate-Cherry Pie Pops;baking tools.
Episode: S24 E2409 | 26:55
Watch 27:25
America's Test Kitchen
Fried Favorites
Lumpiang Shanghai with Vinegar, Crispy Cacio e Pepe Bites; all about apple products.
Episode: S24 E2410 | 27:25
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Dutch Oven Dinners
Chicken Pot Pie with Spring Vegetables, One-Pot Weeknight Pasta Bolognese; garlic powder.
Episode: S24 E2411 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Mushroom Mains
Mushroom Bourguignon, White Bean and Mushroom Gratin; veggie burger tasting.
Episode: S24 E2403 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Multicooker Perfection
Multicooker Chicken in a Pot with Lemon-Herb Sauce; Multicooker Hawaiian Oxtail Soup
Episode: S24 E2407 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Steakhouse for Two
NY Strip Steaks with Potatoes & Parsley Sauce, Classic Caesar Salad, New York Cheesecakes.
Episode: S24 E2406 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Game Day Favorite from Your Air Fryer
Air-Fryer Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Parmesan, Rosemary & Pepper French Fries; tonic water.
Episode: S24 E2405 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
A Heartier Taste of Italy
Swiss Chard Pie, Soeupa alla Valpellinentze (Savoy Cabbage Soup); milk frothers.
Episode: S24 E2404 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Japanese Comfort Food
Chicken Teriyaki, Nikujaga (Beef and Potato Stew); all about potatoes
Episode: S24 E2408 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Bienvenue à la Brasserie
Keith makes Braised Lamb Shanks, Lan makes Profiteroles; Jack talks about cooking wines.
Episode: S24 E2401 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Chinese Stir-Fry and Salad
Stir-Fried Cumin Beef, Lao Hu Cai (Tiger Salad); recommended colanders; all about cabbage.
Episode: S24 E2418 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Colorful Cakes
Lan bakes a show-stopping Rainbow Cake and Erica makes Gluten-Free Cupcakes.
Episode: S24 E2419 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Cast Iron Mornings
Simple Quiche, French Toast Casserole; breakfast kitchen tools; cast iron care tips.
Episode: S24 E2421 | 26:56
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
What's for Dinner? Bacon!
Onion, Pear and Bacon Tart; Rigatoni with Tomatoes, Bacon and Fennel; dustpan reviews.
Episode: S24 E2417 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Nuts Over Chocolate
Keith makes a Nutella Tart. Jack talks chocolate, and Lan makes Chocolate-Toffee Bark.
Episode: S24 E2416 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
America's Test Kitchen
Passover Celebration
Chraime, Coconut Macaroons with Chocolate and Almonds; bitter herbs; copper skillets.
Episode: S24 E2413 | 26:55
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Mexican Feast
Caldo de Siete Mares, Albondigas en Chipotle; recommended induction cookware.
Episode: S24 E2414 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
A Taste of Thailand
(Southern Thai Pork Stir-Fry, Mango Sticky Rice; pressure cooker science.
Episode: S24 E2415 | 26:56
Watch 26:56
America's Test Kitchen
Flavors of Jamaica
Jamaican Stew Peas with Spinners, Jamaican Pepper Steak; kitchen gear maintenance.
Episode: S24 E2412 | 26:56