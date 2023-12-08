100 WVIA Way
America's Test Kitchen

Pork Chops and Maple Cake

Season 23 Episode 2314 | 26m 46s

Test cook Elle Simone Scott cooks host Julia Collin Davison Pan-Seared Thick-Cut, Bone-In Pork Chops. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges hosts Julia and Bridget Lancaster to a head-to-head tasting of bone broth, and gadget critic Lisa McManus reviews apple corers. Test cook Keith Dresser makes host Bridget Lancaster a magical Pouding Chômeur.

Aired: 01/06/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
