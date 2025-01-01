Moonlight Mazes Gameplay

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Arthur meets Mychal the Librarian, who helps him find his lost library card.
Arthur, Buster, and D.W. record a podcast, 'Bionic Bunny and The Battle of the Universe!'
Arthur and his class are shocked when they discover that Mr. Ratburn is getting married.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Arthur Season 26
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Arthur Season 25
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Arthur Season 24
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Arthur Season 23
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Arthur Season 22
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Arthur Season 21
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Arthur Season 20
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Arthur Season 19
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Arthur Season 18
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Arthur Season 17
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Arthur Season 16
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Arthur Season 15
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Arthur Season 14
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Arthur Season 13
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Arthur Season 12
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Arthur Season 11
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Arthur Season 10
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Arthur Season 9
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Arthur Season 8
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Arthur Season 7
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Arthur Season 6
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Arthur Season 5
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Arthur Season 4
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Arthur Season 3
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Arthur Season 2
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Arthur Season 1
D.W. overhears a mysterious word at a store and is determined to find out what it means!
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Sue Ellen says she’s not afraid of anything…that is until she hears a creepy howling noise.
Arthur is the first to take out the newest Scare-Your-Pants-Off book from the library.
Mr. Ratburn is getting married! / Arthur and Buster feud over a video game.
Muffy and Francine are convinced that Binky cheated. / Brain makes a time capsule.
Mr. Ratburn isn't acting like himself./Muffy fears Bailey may be replaced!
D.W. wants to join Arthur's sleepover. / Arthur tries to stay up until midnight.
Arthur has trouble training his new puppy. / Arthur will do anything for new moon boots.