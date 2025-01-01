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Arthur

Moonlight Mazes Gameplay

22m 15s

Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.

Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
S4 Ep 4: Arthur Podcast: Buster Baxter, Cat Saver
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Episode: S26 E24 | 14:41
Arthur
Dear D.W.
The Arthur Podcast is back, starting Thursday, January 15.
Clip: 1:32
Arthur
It's a Halloween Boo-zanza with Jekyll Hyde!
It's a Halloween Boo-zanza with Jekyll Hyde!
Clip: 0:30
Arthur
Get a Hobby
Join Arthur, D.W., Buster, and Francine as they talk about hobbies.
Clip: 2:17
Arthur
Having Fun Isn't Hard...Arthur Meets Mychal the Librarian
Arthur meets Mychal the Librarian, who helps him find his lost library card.
Clip: 3:13
Arthur
Arthur vs. D.W.'s Battle of the Universe
Arthur, Buster, and D.W. record a podcast, 'Bionic Bunny and The Battle of the Universe!'
Clip: 3:44
Arthur
S3 Ep 6: Arthur Podcast: Mr. Ratburn and that Special Someone
Arthur and his class are shocked when they discover that Mr. Ratburn is getting married.
Episode: S26 E20 | 15:36
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Arthur Season 26
  • Arthur Season 25
  • Arthur Season 24
  • Arthur Season 23
  • Arthur Season 22
  • Arthur Season 21
  • Arthur Season 20
  • Arthur Season 19
  • Arthur Season 18
  • Arthur Season 17
  • Arthur Season 16
  • Arthur Season 15
  • Arthur Season 14
  • Arthur Season 13
  • Arthur Season 12
  • Arthur Season 11
  • Arthur Season 10
  • Arthur Season 9
  • Arthur Season 8
  • Arthur Season 7
  • Arthur Season 6
  • Arthur Season 5
  • Arthur Season 4
  • Arthur Season 3
  • Arthur Season 2
  • Arthur Season 1
Arthur
S4 Ep 5: Arthur Podcast: Bleep!
D.W. overhears a mysterious word at a store and is determined to find out what it means!
Episode: S26 E25 | 13:14
Arthur
S4 Ep 4: Arthur Podcast: Buster Baxter, Cat Saver
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Episode: S26 E24 | 14:41
Arthur
S4 Ep 3: Arthur Podcast: Scared Sue Ellen
Sue Ellen says she’s not afraid of anything…that is until she hears a creepy howling noise.
Episode: S26 E23 | 13:12
Arthur
S4 Ep 2: Arthur Podcast: Write a Story
Arthur has to write a story for a school assignment.
Episode: S26 E22 | 14:58
Arthur
S4 Ep 1: Arthur Podcast: The Lost Library Book
Arthur is the first to take out the newest Scare-Your-Pants-Off book from the library.
Episode: S26 E21 | 15:00
Arthur
Mr. Ratburn & The Special Someone/The Feud (ASL)
Mr. Ratburn is getting married! / Arthur and Buster feud over a video game.
Episode: S22 E1 | 26:35
Arthur
Binky's "A" Game/Brain and the Time Capsule (ASL)
Muffy and Francine are convinced that Binky cheated. / Brain makes a time capsule.
Episode: S21 E1 | 26:35
Arthur
Lend Me Your Ear/The Butler Did It (ASL)
Mr. Ratburn isn't acting like himself./Muffy fears Bailey may be replaced!
Episode: S20 E5 | 26:35
Arthur
Arthur's First Sleepover/Arthur's New Year's Eve (ASL)
D.W. wants to join Arthur's sleepover. / Arthur tries to stay up until midnight.
Episode: S1 E30 | 26:36
Arthur
Arthur's New Puppy/Arthur Bounces Back (ASL)
Arthur has trouble training his new puppy. / Arthur will do anything for new moon boots.
Episode: S1 E8 | 26:35