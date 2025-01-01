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Arthur

Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1

9m 01s

Welcome to Wizard Academy! Arthur is ready to begin his magical training, but the troublemaker Moldywart has stolen the textbooks AND whisked away all the students! Arthur needs your help to learn new spells, save his friends, and ultimately defeat Moldywart in his tower lair – revealing more secret passages and silly potions to explore! Can Arthur save his beloved school? It's all up to you!

Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
S4 Ep 4: Arthur Podcast: Buster Baxter, Cat Saver
When a cat gets stuck in a tree, Buster Baxter saves the day!
Episode: S26 E24 | 14:41
Arthur
Dear D.W.
The Arthur Podcast is back, starting Thursday, January 15.
Clip: 1:32
Arthur
It's a Halloween Boo-zanza with Jekyll Hyde!
It's a Halloween Boo-zanza with Jekyll Hyde!
Clip: 0:30
Arthur
Get a Hobby
Join Arthur, D.W., Buster, and Francine as they talk about hobbies.
Clip: 2:17
Arthur
Having Fun Isn't Hard...Arthur Meets Mychal the Librarian
Arthur meets Mychal the Librarian, who helps him find his lost library card.
Clip: 3:13
Arthur
Arthur vs. D.W.'s Battle of the Universe
Arthur, Buster, and D.W. record a podcast, 'Bionic Bunny and The Battle of the Universe!'
Clip: 3:44
Arthur
S3 Ep 6: Arthur Podcast: Mr. Ratburn and that Special Someone
Arthur and his class are shocked when they discover that Mr. Ratburn is getting married.
Episode: S26 E20 | 15:36
Arthur
S3 Ep 5: The Arthur Podcast: How the Cookie Crumbles
Muffy is determined to win the cookie competition at this year’s Strawberry Festival.
Episode: S26 E19 | 13:57
Arthur
S3 Ep 4: The Arthur Podcast: Arthur's Big Meltdown
When a kale smoothie spills all over Arthur’s brand-new sneakers, he gets angry.
Episode: S26 E18 | 15:19
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