Astrid

Golem

Season 2 Episode 6 | 56m 01s

A technology entrepreneur is killed, the crime scene suggests that the mythical clay creature, the Golem, is behind the murder.

Aired: 04/19/23
Watch 51:30
Astrid
Natives
A young woman is found in possession of a weapon from a crime she couldn’t have committed.
Episode: S3 E3 | 51:30
Watch 53:53
Astrid
The Open Room
A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:53
Watch 50:18
Astrid
Global Plan
An astrophysicist dies from a lightning strike--with no storm in sight.
Episode: S3 E1 | 50:18
Watch 52:32
Astrid
Memento mori
Father Louis Desforges is found stabbed to death in a monastery. But what was he hiding?.
Episode: S3 E2 | 52:32
Watch 54:04
Astrid
Gold Blood
A fashion photographer is found dead with a stake through the heart.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:04
Watch 54:10
Astrid
Witness
A murder is committed but the sole eyewitness is the victim’s 14-year-old autistic son.
Episode: S3 E5 | 54:10
Watch 48:23
Astrid
The Flowers of Evil
Astrid and Raphaelle puzzle over a victim with a passion for plant intelligence.
Episode: S3 E7 | 48:23
Watch 1:00:40
Astrid
Underground
The investigation into the murder of a homeless man turns personal for Astrid.
Episode: S3 E8 | 1:00:40
Watch 56:21
Astrid
In Custody
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
Episode: S2 E8 | 56:21
Watch 57:47
Astrid
The Book
An auction ends mysteriously when the auctioneer becomes delirious and dies.
Episode: S2 E7 | 57:47
