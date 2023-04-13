Extras
The investigation into the murder of a homeless man turns personal for Astrid.
A fashion photographer is found dead with a stake through the heart.
Astrid and Raphaelle puzzle over a victim with a passion for plant intelligence.
An astrophysicist dies from a lightning strike--with no storm in sight.
Father Louis Desforges is found stabbed to death in a monastery. But what was he hiding?.
A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
