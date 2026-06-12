Becoming American: Philadelphia's Story

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“Becoming American” explores the nation’s founding through untold Philadelphian stories.
Extras
Join the congregation at Mother Bethel Church and learn its roots and legacy.
“Becoming American” explores the founding of the United States through the lens of Philadelphia, America’s first capital. From indigenous people and enslaved Africans to lawmakers and artisans, the film reveals how diverse communities shaped a new nation. Though rooted in Philadelphia, this is a shared American story whose debates, ideals, and consequences still resonate today.