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“Becoming American” explores the founding of the United States through the lens of Philadelphia, America’s first capital. From indigenous people and enslaved Africans to lawmakers and artisans, the film reveals how diverse communities shaped a new nation. Though rooted in Philadelphia, this is a shared American story whose debates, ideals, and consequences still resonate today.

Watch 0:30
Becoming American: Philadelphia's Story
Trailer
“Becoming American” explores the nation’s founding through untold Philadelphian stories.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 55:12
Becoming American: Philadelphia's Story
Becoming American: Philadelphia's Story
“Becoming American” explores the nation’s founding through untold Philadelphian stories.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:12
Watch 2:42
Becoming American: Philadelphia's Story
The Beginning of Slavery in Philadelphia
Explore how slavery impacted people in Philadelphia and its legacy and resonance today.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:42
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:12
Becoming American: Philadelphia's Story
Becoming American: Philadelphia's Story
“Becoming American” explores the nation’s founding through untold Philadelphian stories.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:12
Extras
Watch 2:18
Becoming American: Philadelphia's Story
Mother Bethel Church: Founding and Significance
Join the congregation at Mother Bethel Church and learn its roots and legacy.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:18
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