Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

Latest Episodes
Explore more never-before-seen stories of the greatest secret weapon of World War II — women.
Meet the women who were the “secret weapon” that won the war and changed the world in the process.
Meet the American women who built the planes and flew them, fought on the warfront and the home front, cracked codes and broke barriers. The “secret weapon” that helped win the war, they forever changed the world in the process. History comes alive with newly-rediscovered interviews and rarely seen archival footage.