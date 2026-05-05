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Meet the American women who built the planes and flew them, fought on the warfront and the home front, cracked codes and broke barriers. The “secret weapon” that helped win the war, they forever changed the world in the process. History comes alive with newly-rediscovered interviews and rarely seen archival footage.

Watch 0:30
Women of World War II: The Untold Stories
More Untold Stories Preview
Explore more never-before-seen stories of the greatest secret weapon of World War II — women.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 58:33
Women of World War II: The Untold Stories
Women of World War II: The Untold Stories
Meet the women who were the “secret weapon” that won the war and changed the world in the process.
Episode: S1 E1 | 58:33
Watch 0:30
Women of World War II: The Untold Stories
Preview
Meet the women who were the “secret weapon” that won the war and changed the world in the process.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 58:39
Women of World War II: The Untold Stories
Women Of WWII: More Untold Stories
Explore more never-before-seen stories of the greatest secret weapon of World War II — women.
Episode: S1 E2 | 58:39
Watch 58:33
Women of World War II: The Untold Stories
Women of World War II: The Untold Stories
Meet the women who were the “secret weapon” that won the war and changed the world in the process.
Episode: S1 E1 | 58:33
More History Shows