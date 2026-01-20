A Spectacular View

Extras
Bob Ross takes viewers into the incredible beauty of the desert.
This painting depicts a humble rowboat waiting on a quiet beach for the day’s excursion.
Nicholas Hankins paints a moonlit stream in this moody Bob Ross landscape.
Bob Ross paints a stormy coastline.
Bob Ross places a magical cabin upon a bed of snow with his paint brush.
Bob Ross paints a gently flowing river.
Bob Ross create a spectacular painting completed on a black canvas.
Nicholas Hankins paints an old trapper's cabin on the banks of an icy, winding river.
Bob Ross creates a snow-bound cabin at sunset using blue effets.
Bob Ross paints a mountain stream running through gently sloping ground.
Watch along as Bob Ross paints a beautiful East Coast mountain scene.
Bob Ross paints an awesome sky hovering over snow-covered mountains.
Bob Ross paints a lush green valley and a beautiful waterfall.
Bob Ross captures a essence of summertime.
See Bob Ross paint a charming little rowboat awaiting its next journey.
Join Bob Ross on a warm winter morning as he captures the freshness of a new day!
Travel along with Bob Ross and discover the serenity of a quiet cabin.
Bob Ross captures a delightfully tranquil fishing spot,
Enjoy the expanse of the wilderness with Bob Ross,
Join Bob Ross as he paints a novel twist in his beautiful wooded scene.