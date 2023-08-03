100 WVIA Way
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

Arctic Beauty

Season 40 Episode 4018 | 27m 00s

Experience a lovely waterfall by moonlight -- a spectacular painting completed on a black canvas by artist Bob Ross.

Aired: 08/11/23 | Expires: 02/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Moonlit Serenade
Nicholas Hankins paints a moonlit stream in this moody Bob Ross landscape.
Episode: S40 E4015 | 26:34
Watch 26:26
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Night Light
Bob Ross paints a stormy coastline.
Episode: S40 E4032 | 26:26
Watch 27:58
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Winter Cabin
Bob Ross places a magical cabin upon a bed of snow with his paint brush.
Episode: S40 E4019 | 27:58
Watch 27:54
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain River
Bob Ross paints a gently flowing river.
Episode: S40 E4016 | 27:54
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Trapper's Retreat
Nicholas Hankins paints an old trapper's cabin on the banks of an icy, winding river.
Episode: S40 E4020 | 26:34
Watch 27:49
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Lonely Retreat
Bob Ross creates a snow-bound cabin at sunset using blue effets.
Episode: S40 E4021 | 27:49
Watch 28:13
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain Stream
Bob Ross paints a mountain stream running through gently sloping ground.
Episode: S40 E4014 | 28:13
Watch 27:39
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Purple Splendor
Bob Ross creates a lovely winter scene in rich purples and soft lavenders.
Episode: S40 E4017 | 27:39
Watch 27:21
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain Glory
Bob Ross paints an all-in-one beautiful landscape scene.
Episode: S40 E4033 | 27:21
Watch 27:06
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Dark Waterfall
Watch Bob Ross create a wonderful little waterfall in the middle of an autumn forest.
Episode: S40 E4031 | 27:06
