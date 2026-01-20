Golden Glow of Morning

Extras
Bob Ross takes viewers into the incredible beauty of the desert.
This painting depicts a humble rowboat waiting on a quiet beach for the day’s excursion.
Nicholas Hankins paints a moonlit stream in this moody Bob Ross landscape.
Bob Ross paints a stormy coastline.
Bob Ross places a magical cabin upon a bed of snow with his paint brush.
Bob Ross paints a gently flowing river.
Bob Ross create a spectacular painting completed on a black canvas.
Nicholas Hankins paints an old trapper's cabin on the banks of an icy, winding river.
Bob Ross creates a snow-bound cabin at sunset using blue effets.
Bob Ross paints a mountain stream running through gently sloping ground.
Watch along as Bob Ross paints a beautiful East Coast mountain scene.
Venture down a fall-themed pathway with artist Bob Ross.
Bob ross captures a special moment in time when the tropical seas and trees face darkening skies.
Travel into mountain country with Bob Ross.
Bob Ross achieves some unique effects on canvas.
Bob Ross paints a scene with not just one, but two! happy little waterfalls.
Join Bob Ross for a uniquely framed look at an early morning on the water.
Bob Ross transports viewers to beautiful grassy mountains and a serene valley lake
Bob Ross takes viewers on a journey from summer into winter.
Bob Ross paints an awesome sky hovering over snow-covered mountains.