PBS Books

"The House on Mango Street" by Sandra Cisneros

Season 2024 Episode 10 | 29m 23s

Celebrate the 40 year anniversary of “The House on Mango Street”, one of the most cherished novels of the last 50 years. Readers from all walks of life have fallen for the voice of Esperanza Cordero, growing up in Chicago and inventing for herself who and what she will become. “In English my name means hope,” she says. “In Spanish it means too many letters. It means sadness, it means waiting.”

Aired: 07/09/24
Watch 1:02:23
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Olivia Ford
Watch our full conversation with Olivia Ford the author of Mrs. Quinn's Rise to Fame.
Preview: S2024 | 1:02:23
Watch 46:50
PBS Books
Readers Club | Olivia Ford
PBS Books sits down with Olivia Ford author of Mrs. Quinn's Rise to Fame.
Special: 46:50
Watch 43:38
PBS Books
Readers Club | Rachel Khong
Rachel Khong joins the PBS Books Readers Club to discuss her new novel "Real Americans".
Special: 43:38
Watch 53:32
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Rachel Khong
Watch our extended conversation with Rachel Khong author of "Real Americans".
Clip: S2024 | 53:32
Watch 36:55
PBS Books
“Memory Piece” Author Talk with Lisa Ko
PBS Books chats with bestselling author, Lisa Ko, about her highly anticipated novel "Memory Piece".
Episode: S2024 E9 | 36:55
Watch 48:47
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Scott Alexander Howard
Watch the extended interview of "The Other Valley" author Scott Alexander Howard.
Clip: S2024 | 48:47
Watch 44:15
PBS Books
Readers Club | Scott Alexander Howard
The PBS Books Readers Club sits down with the author of "The Other Valley", Scott Alexander Howard.
Special: 44:15
Watch 40:34
PBS Books
“You Are Here” Author Talk with Ada Limón
PBS Books celebrates Poetry Month and Earth Month with Ada Limón, the 24th Poet Laurette of the USA.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 40:34
Watch 1:15:28
PBS Books
The Wright Conversations with Poet Nikki Giovanni
The Wright Museum presents a conversation with legendary poet Nikki Giovanni.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 1:15:28
Watch 1:14:25
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Allison Pataki
Watch the extended interview of "Finding Margaret Fuller" author Allison Pataki.
Clip: S2024 | 1:14:25
Watch 32:28
PBS Books
Author Talk with ReShonda Tate
Bestselling author ReShonda Tate discusses her new novel "The Queen of Sugar Hill".
Episode: S2024 E6 | 32:28
Watch 13:39
PBS Books
Author Talk with Tracy Subisak
PBS Books chats with author and illustrator Tracy Subisak about her book "Sorry, Snail".
Episode: S2024 E5 | 13:39
Watch 48:26
PBS Books
Author Talk with Lisa Selin Davis
PBS Books sits down with author Lisa Selin Davis to discuss her book "Housewife".
Episode: S2024 E4 | 48:26
Watch 42:18
PBS Books
Author Talk with Cheryl Wills
PBS Books sits down with author and journalist Cheryl Wills to discuss her new book.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 42:18
Watch 49:15
PBS Books
Filmmaker Talk with Julianna Brannum - The American Buffalo
PBS Books hosts a conversation with award-winning filmmaker Julianna Brannum.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 49:15
Watch 51:45
PBS Books
Filmmaker Talk with Jennifer Johns and Arigon Starr
Sit down with indigenous filmmaker Jennifer Johns and musician/artist Arigon Starr.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 51:45
Watch 54:32
PBS Books
Author Talk with Ben Goldfarb
PBS Books talks with Award-winning Journalist and Author Ben Goldfarb.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 54:32