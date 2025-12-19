100 WVIA Way
Bookish

Deadly Nitrate, Part 2

Season 1 Episode 4 | 51m 35s

On the film set, poisoned chocolates have given way to broken necks. Book finds himself in a race against time to uncover the truth before anyone else is left on the cutting room floor — permanently. But might the written word hold the key to the murderer’s identity? Meanwhile, Jack gets an unexpected answer when he confronts Trottie and Book about their past.

Aired: 01/31/26 | Expires: 02/15/26
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:47
Bookish
Such Devoted Sisters, Part 2
As tension builds and the hotel staff rebel, can Book unmask Captain Orr’s murderer?
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:47
Watch 51:31
Bookish
Such Devoted Sisters, Part 1
Exiled royalty, a poisoning and Trottie as a suspect. Is this Book’s toughest case yet?
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:31
Watch 51:39
Bookish
Deadly Nitrate, Part 1
A film crew takes over Archangel Lane, bringing both glamour and murder to Book’s door.
Episode: S1 E3 | 51:39
Watch 53:24
Bookish
Slightly Foxed, Part 2
The bombsite skeletons yield vital new evidence and Harkup’s killer is brought to book.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:24
Watch 50:30
Bookish
Slightly Foxed, Part 1
It’s just another day at Book’s Bookshop. A new assistant to train. And a murder to solve….
Episode: S1 E1 | 50:30