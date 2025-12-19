Deadly Nitrate, Part 2

Extras
As tension builds and the hotel staff rebel, can Book unmask Captain Orr’s murderer?
Exiled royalty, a poisoning and Trottie as a suspect. Is this Book’s toughest case yet?
Book and his team race to unmask the film-set killer before they can strike again.
A film crew takes over Archangel Lane, bringing both glamour and murder to Book’s door.
The bombsite skeletons yield vital new evidence and Harkup’s killer is brought to book.
A bookshop owner helps the police solve the knottiest of murders in post-war London.
It’s just another day at Book’s Bookshop. A new assistant to train. And a murder to solve….