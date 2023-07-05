100 WVIA Way
Brave Spaces

How a Transgender Sober Hiker Found Herself in Nature

Season 1 Episode 3 | 8m 52s

Lyla Harrod, a 36-year-old sober transgender woman, shares a video journal with Devin-Norelle of her thru-hike from the southern U.S. border to Canada. On the trail, she writes about her journeys while mentoring other Queer and trans hikers. As Lyla shares breathtaking views while on the trail, she opens us up to the idea that nature is a brave and healing space for all.

Aired: 07/04/23
Funding for BRAVE SPACES is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Watch 14:37
Brave Spaces
What Happens When a Queer Muslim Meets a Lesbian Reverend?
Two dynamic faith leaders share their efforts to create Queer-affirming religious spaces.
Episode: S1 E8 | 14:37
Watch 12:24
Brave Spaces
Embracing Queer Asian Joy at a Dim Sum Drag Brunch
Toronto filmmaker, Lulu Wei, documents Queer Asian joy at a Dim Sum drag brunch.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:24
Watch 9:25
Brave Spaces
How Gay Dads Are Finding Their Village Online
Gay fathers Rob and Rahsaan create an online community supporting other gay families.
Episode: S1 E6 | 9:25
Watch 10:08
Brave Spaces
Inside the Black and Latino Ballroom Resurgence
Devin-Norelle explores the Queer Black & Latino ballroom culture in Buffalo, New York.
Episode: S1 E5 | 10:08
Watch 9:38
Brave Spaces
Lesbians are Tackling AI’s Biggest Curse
Discover Lesbians Who Tech & Allies and how the Queer community can confront bias in AI.
Episode: S1 E4 | 9:38
Watch 9:18
Brave Spaces
How This LGBTQ+ Bowling League Has Saved Lives for Decades
For decades, this LGBTQ+ Bowling League has challenged homophobia in sports.
Episode: S1 E2 | 9:18
Watch 10:23
Brave Spaces
How One Queer Friendly Book Club Thrives in the Era of Book
In the face of censorship and bans against LGBTQ+ stories stands a courageous book club.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:23
