How a Transgender Sober Hiker Found Herself in Nature

Lyla Harrod, a 36-year-old sober transgender woman, shares a video journal with Devin-Norelle of her thru-hike from the southern U.S. border to Canada. On the trail, she writes about her journeys while mentoring other Queer and trans hikers. As Lyla shares breathtaking views while on the trail, she opens us up to the idea that nature is a brave and healing space for all.