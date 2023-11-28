100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Brave Spaces

What Happens When a Queer Muslim Meets a Lesbian Reverend?

Season 1 Episode 8 | 14m 37s

Set in Toronto, Ontario, this episode of Brave Spaces brings together two dynamic faith leaders to talk religion. Summeiya, the founder of the newly formed Queer Muslim Network and the Senior Pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church, which just celebrated their 50th anniversary, share space, worship, and have a radical and powerfully candid conversation about reconciling queerness and faith.

Aired: 11/27/23
Funding for BRAVE SPACES is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 12:24
Brave Spaces
Embracing Queer Asian Joy at a Dim Sum Drag Brunch
Toronto filmmaker, Lulu Wei, documents Queer Asian joy at a Dim Sum drag brunch.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:24
Watch 9:25
Brave Spaces
How Gay Dads Are Finding Their Village Online
Gay fathers Rob and Rahsaan create an online community supporting other gay families.
Episode: S1 E6 | 9:25
Watch 10:08
Brave Spaces
Inside the Black and Latino Ballroom Resurgence
Devin-Norelle explores the Queer Black & Latino ballroom culture in Buffalo, New York.
Episode: S1 E5 | 10:08
Watch 9:38
Brave Spaces
Lesbians are Tackling AI’s Biggest Curse
Discover Lesbians Who Tech & Allies and how the Queer community can confront bias in AI.
Episode: S1 E4 | 9:38
Watch 8:52
Brave Spaces
How a Transgender Sober Hiker Found Herself in Nature
Lyla Harrod, a sober, transgender woman, heals by hiking the country’s longest trails.
Episode: S1 E3 | 8:52
Watch 9:18
Brave Spaces
How This LGBTQ+ Bowling League Has Saved Lives for Decades
For decades, this LGBTQ+ Bowling League has challenged homophobia in sports.
Episode: S1 E2 | 9:18
Watch 10:23
Brave Spaces
How One Queer Friendly Book Club Thrives in the Era of Book
In the face of censorship and bans against LGBTQ+ stories stands a courageous book club.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:23
Latest Episodes
Watch 12:24
Brave Spaces
Embracing Queer Asian Joy at a Dim Sum Drag Brunch
Toronto filmmaker, Lulu Wei, documents Queer Asian joy at a Dim Sum drag brunch.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:24
Watch 9:25
Brave Spaces
How Gay Dads Are Finding Their Village Online
Gay fathers Rob and Rahsaan create an online community supporting other gay families.
Episode: S1 E6 | 9:25
Watch 10:08
Brave Spaces
Inside the Black and Latino Ballroom Resurgence
Devin-Norelle explores the Queer Black & Latino ballroom culture in Buffalo, New York.
Episode: S1 E5 | 10:08
Watch 9:38
Brave Spaces
Lesbians are Tackling AI’s Biggest Curse
Discover Lesbians Who Tech & Allies and how the Queer community can confront bias in AI.
Episode: S1 E4 | 9:38
Watch 8:52
Brave Spaces
How a Transgender Sober Hiker Found Herself in Nature
Lyla Harrod, a sober, transgender woman, heals by hiking the country’s longest trails.
Episode: S1 E3 | 8:52
Watch 9:18
Brave Spaces
How This LGBTQ+ Bowling League Has Saved Lives for Decades
For decades, this LGBTQ+ Bowling League has challenged homophobia in sports.
Episode: S1 E2 | 9:18
Watch 10:23
Brave Spaces
How One Queer Friendly Book Club Thrives in the Era of Book
In the face of censorship and bans against LGBTQ+ stories stands a courageous book club.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:23