Brave Spaces

How One Queer Friendly Book Club Thrives in the Era of Book

Season 1 Episode 1 | 10m 23s

For generations, LGBTQ+ stories have been the target of censorship efforts. Early organizing against obscenity laws to make LGBTQ+ stories accessible laid the foundation of the Queer Liberation Movement. Today, the Gray Wills Book Club, in Buffalo, New York is a brave space to examine book banning efforts and how the power of literacy can reverse the effects of oppression on Black and Queer folk.

Aired: 05/01/23
Funding for BRAVE SPACES is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 14:37
Brave Spaces
What Happens When a Queer Muslim Meets a Lesbian Reverend?
Two dynamic faith leaders share their efforts to create Queer-affirming religious spaces.
Episode: S1 E8 | 14:37
Watch 12:24
Brave Spaces
Embracing Queer Asian Joy at a Dim Sum Drag Brunch
Toronto filmmaker, Lulu Wei, documents Queer Asian joy at a Dim Sum drag brunch.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:24
Watch 9:25
Brave Spaces
How Gay Dads Are Finding Their Village Online
Gay fathers Rob and Rahsaan create an online community supporting other gay families.
Episode: S1 E6 | 9:25
Watch 10:08
Brave Spaces
Inside the Black and Latino Ballroom Resurgence
Devin-Norelle explores the Queer Black & Latino ballroom culture in Buffalo, New York.
Episode: S1 E5 | 10:08
Watch 9:38
Brave Spaces
Lesbians are Tackling AI’s Biggest Curse
Discover Lesbians Who Tech & Allies and how the Queer community can confront bias in AI.
Episode: S1 E4 | 9:38
Watch 8:52
Brave Spaces
How a Transgender Sober Hiker Found Herself in Nature
Lyla Harrod, a sober, transgender woman, heals by hiking the country’s longest trails.
Episode: S1 E3 | 8:52
Watch 9:18
Brave Spaces
How This LGBTQ+ Bowling League Has Saved Lives for Decades
For decades, this LGBTQ+ Bowling League has challenged homophobia in sports.
Episode: S1 E2 | 9:18
