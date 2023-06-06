100 WVIA Way
Brave Spaces

How This LGBTQ+ Bowling League Has Saved Lives for Decades

Season 1 Episode 2 | 9m 18s

Homophobia is rampant in sports, but that has not stopped the LGBTQ+ community from competing. For decades, the Buffalo Historical Bowling League has been a striking example of a brave space where one’s own sexual and gender identity is not a barrier. Devin-Norelle meets with the team and explores how sports can be a game-changer for LGBTQ+ mental health.

Aired: 06/05/23
Funding for BRAVE SPACES is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Watch 14:37
Brave Spaces
What Happens When a Queer Muslim Meets a Lesbian Reverend?
Two dynamic faith leaders share their efforts to create Queer-affirming religious spaces.
Episode: S1 E8 | 14:37
Watch 12:24
Brave Spaces
Embracing Queer Asian Joy at a Dim Sum Drag Brunch
Toronto filmmaker, Lulu Wei, documents Queer Asian joy at a Dim Sum drag brunch.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:24
Watch 9:25
Brave Spaces
How Gay Dads Are Finding Their Village Online
Gay fathers Rob and Rahsaan create an online community supporting other gay families.
Episode: S1 E6 | 9:25
Watch 10:08
Brave Spaces
Inside the Black and Latino Ballroom Resurgence
Devin-Norelle explores the Queer Black & Latino ballroom culture in Buffalo, New York.
Episode: S1 E5 | 10:08
Watch 9:38
Brave Spaces
Lesbians are Tackling AI’s Biggest Curse
Discover Lesbians Who Tech & Allies and how the Queer community can confront bias in AI.
Episode: S1 E4 | 9:38
Watch 8:52
Brave Spaces
How a Transgender Sober Hiker Found Herself in Nature
Lyla Harrod, a sober, transgender woman, heals by hiking the country’s longest trails.
Episode: S1 E3 | 8:52
Watch 10:23
Brave Spaces
How One Queer Friendly Book Club Thrives in the Era of Book
In the face of censorship and bans against LGBTQ+ stories stands a courageous book club.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:23
