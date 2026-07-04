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A Capitol Fourth

A Capitol Fourth (2026)

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 1hr 28m 45s

A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration kicks off America’s semiquincentennial! Broadcasting live on July 3rd at 8/7c from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building, the program will feature the national television debut of country music icon Trace Adkins’ new song “American Made,” along with spectacular fireworks live from George Washington’s Mount Vernon! Check your local listings.

Aired: 07/02/26
A Capitol Fourth is sponsored by The Boeing Company and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 0:50
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth 2026 Host Alfonso Ribeiro
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Preview: S2026 | 0:50
Watch 0:30
A Capitol Fourth
2026 A Capitol Fourth 250th Weekend Celebration Preview
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 0:37
A Capitol Fourth
2026 A Capitol Fourth 250th Weekend Celebration Talent Lineup
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Preview: S2026 | 0:37
Watch 3:28
A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle Performs “Walking On Sunshine” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle performs “Walking On Sunshine” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:28
Watch 3:25
A Capitol Fourth
Yolanda Adams Performs “Battle Hymn of the Republic” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Yolanda Adams performs “Battle Hymn of the Republic” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:25
Watch 4:34
A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner Performs “Unsung Hero” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner performs “Unsung Hero” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 4:34
Watch 3:45
A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle Performs “Rescue” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle performs “Rescue” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:45
Watch 3:45
A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner Performs “Firecracker” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner performs “Firecracker” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:45
Watch 3:14
A Capitol Fourth
Abi Carter Performs “The Climb” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Abi Carter performs “The Climb” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:14
Watch 3:14
A Capitol Fourth
LOCASH Performs “Three Favorite Colors” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
LOCASH performs “Three Favorite Colors” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:14
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2025
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2024
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2023
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2022
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2021
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2020
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2019
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2018
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2017
  • A Capitol Fourth Season 2016
Watch 1:27:21
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2025)
Watch the 2025 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 1:27:21
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A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2024)
Watch the 2024 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:27:20
Watch 1:26:14
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2023)
Watch the 2023 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:26:14
Watch 1:29:31
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2022)
Watch the 2022 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 1:29:31
Watch 1:27:33
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2021)
Watch the 2021 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:27:33
Watch 1:28:46
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2020)
Watch the 2020 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 1:28:46
Watch 1:27:32
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2019)
Watch the 2019 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 1:27:32
Watch 1:28:40
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2018)
Watch the 2018 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2018 E1 | 1:28:40
Watch 1:27:03
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2017)
Watch the 2017 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2017 E1 | 1:27:03
Watch 1:28:46
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2016)
Watch the 2016 edition of A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2016 E1 | 1:28:46