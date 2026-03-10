100 WVIA Way
The Chavis Chronicles

Tameka Simmons

Season 6 Episode 615 | 26m 37s

Tameka Simmons, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., joins The Chavis Chronicles to discuss leadership, ethics, and empowerment. She shares how her legal expertise and commitment to service uphold the organization’s legacy of justice, sisterhood, and social impact.

Aired: 12/06/25 | Expires: 12/06/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:21
The Chavis Chronicles
Steven Hightower
Steven Hightower joins Dr. Chavis to discuss EV innovation and clean energy solutions.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:21
Watch 26:06
The Chavis Chronicles
John Hope Bryant
Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant.
Episode: S4 E423 | 26:06
Watch 25:54
The Chavis Chronicles
Richard Dunn and Ashley Myatt
Dr. Chavis talks with the COO at the Atlanta Voice and the newest Miss Black America.
Episode: S4 E425 | 25:54
Watch 26:50
The Chavis Chronicles
Rawle Anderson Jr., Esq.
Dr. Chavis talks to Rawle Andrews Jr. of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation
Episode: S4 E424 | 26:50
Watch 27:09
The Chavis Chronicles
Milton Jones
Dr. Chavis talks with United Negro College Fund and civic leader Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Episode: S4 E421 | 27:09
Watch 27:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Topper Carew
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:18
Watch 27:29
The Chavis Chronicles
Inga Willis and Craig Spates
Dr. Chavis talks with politician and civic leader Inga Willis and developer Craig Spates.
Episode: S4 E422 | 27:29
Watch 26:24
The Chavis Chronicles
Rev. Dr. Frances Draper
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:24
Watch 26:34
The Chavis Chronicles
Phylicia Rashad
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Episode: S4 E412 | 26:34
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
T.I.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 6
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 5
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 4
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 3
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 2
Watch 27:19
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Cheryl LaRoche
Dr. Cheryl LaRoche explores Bishop Paul Quinn’s untold legacy in Apostle of Liberation.
Episode: S6 E612 | 27:19
Watch 26:53
The Chavis Chronicles
Lonnae O’Neil
Lonnae O’Neal explores family, land, and legacy in her new book Bibb Country.
Episode: S6 E611 | 26:53
Watch 26:53
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Denise Turley
AI innovator Dr. Denise Turley explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of work.
Episode: S6 E610 | 26:53
Watch 26:19
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Frank Smith
Dr. Chavis examines how Black soldiers reshaped the course of the Civil War.
Episode: S6 E609 | 26:19
Watch 26:28
The Chavis Chronicles
Paxton K. Baker
Dr. Chavis speaks with Paxton K. Baker, Minority Owner of the Washington Nationals.
Episode: S6 E608 | 26:28
Watch 26:39
The Chavis Chronicles
Anasa Troutman
Dr. Chavis speaks with Anasa Troutman, CEO of the Historic Clayborn Temple.
Episode: S6 E607 | 26:39
Watch 26:21
The Chavis Chronicles
Steven Hightower
Steven Hightower joins Dr. Chavis to discuss EV innovation and clean energy solutions.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:21
Watch 26:52
The Chavis Chronicles
Darlene McGhee-Whittington
Dr. Chavis welcomes Darlene McGhee-Whittington, 28th President of Jack and Jill.
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:52
Watch 26:04
The Chavis Chronicles
April De Simone
April DeSimone joins Dr. Chavis to explore how design can drive equity and social justice.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:04
Watch 26:28
The Chavis Chronicles
Charles Cantu
Dr. Chavis and Charles Cantu discuss digital media innovation and equity in the marketplace.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:28