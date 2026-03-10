100 WVIA Way
The Chavis Chronicles

Will Roundtree

Season 6 Episode 618 | 26m 21s

Entrepreneur and financial strategist Will Roundtree joins The Chavis Chronicles to share how he went from homelessness to helping clients secure more than $600 million in funding. He breaks down practical strategies for credit, capital, and wealth-building, empowering viewers to take control of their financial futures.

Aired: 12/06/25 | Expires: 12/06/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 6
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 5
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 4
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 3
  • The Chavis Chronicles Season 2
Watch 27:19
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Cheryl LaRoche
Dr. Cheryl LaRoche explores Bishop Paul Quinn’s untold legacy in Apostle of Liberation.
Episode: S6 E612 | 27:19
Watch 26:53
The Chavis Chronicles
Lonnae O’Neil
Lonnae O’Neal explores family, land, and legacy in her new book Bibb Country.
Episode: S6 E611 | 26:53
Watch 26:53
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Denise Turley
AI innovator Dr. Denise Turley explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of work.
Episode: S6 E610 | 26:53
Watch 26:19
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Frank Smith
Dr. Chavis examines how Black soldiers reshaped the course of the Civil War.
Episode: S6 E609 | 26:19
Watch 26:28
The Chavis Chronicles
Paxton K. Baker
Dr. Chavis speaks with Paxton K. Baker, Minority Owner of the Washington Nationals.
Episode: S6 E608 | 26:28
Watch 26:39
The Chavis Chronicles
Anasa Troutman
Dr. Chavis speaks with Anasa Troutman, CEO of the Historic Clayborn Temple.
Episode: S6 E607 | 26:39
Watch 26:21
The Chavis Chronicles
Steven Hightower
Steven Hightower joins Dr. Chavis to discuss EV innovation and clean energy solutions.
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:21
Watch 26:52
The Chavis Chronicles
Darlene McGhee-Whittington
Dr. Chavis welcomes Darlene McGhee-Whittington, 28th President of Jack and Jill.
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:52
Watch 26:04
The Chavis Chronicles
April De Simone
April DeSimone joins Dr. Chavis to explore how design can drive equity and social justice.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:04
Watch 26:28
The Chavis Chronicles
Charles Cantu
Dr. Chavis and Charles Cantu discuss digital media innovation and equity in the marketplace.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:28