100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir

Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 33s

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block and stage and screen star Sebastian Arcelus for Peace on Earth, a memorable Christmas celebration. Featuring beloved holiday music and the inspiring true story of Apollo 8's 1968 mission to the moon, this timely special celebrates peace, hope, and wonder through music, storytelling, and tradition.

Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, featuring Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet, was made possible in part by Ronald C. & Kaye Gunnell, Charles & Janet Stoddard, and David B. & Jolynn Davies. The Tabernacle Choir provides artistic expressions of faith from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This program is co-presented by GBH Boston and BYUtv.
Extras
Watch 4:26
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Dennis Haysbert: Finding Christmas Joy
Dennis Haysbert finds faith, joy, and purpose in this moving Christmas behind the scenes clip.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:26
Watch 2:44
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Dr. Charles Mulli: Changing the World Through Love
Dr. Mulli’s journey shows how love, faith, and service can transform lives and communities.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:44
Watch 5:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles: Sharing the Language of the Soul
Behind the scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles—music, memories, and Christmas soul.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 5:31
Watch 0:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir: Hope of the Season
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:31
Watch 3:05
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy To the World
Watch The Tabernacle Choir perform Ryan Murphy’s vibrant “Joy to the World” in 'Hope of the Season.'
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:05
Watch 3:02
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Gamelan
The Tabernacle Choir performs “Gamelan,” inspired by Balinese musical traditions.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:02
Watch 2:28
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Ruthie Ann Miles joins The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra to sing "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing."
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:28
Watch 2:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Alleluia, Amen (Air in G)
Experience Bach’s timeless “Air” in a moving choral adaptation by The Tabernacle Choir.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:33
Watch 3:16
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
When You Hear the Pipe and Drum (Patapan)
Richard Elliott turns “Patapan” into a lively jazz number in 'Hope of the Season. '
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:16
Watch 3:37
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Alleluia, from Psalm 150
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra delivers Ginastera’s dynamic Psalm 150 in 'Hope of the Season.'
Clip: S2025 E1 | 3:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Hope of the Season: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough
  • 20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
  • Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Episode: S2026 E1
Watch 1:25:37
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Hope of the Season: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 1:25:37
Watch 1:25:45
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:25:45
Watch 1:25:38
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:25:38
Watch 56:26
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 56:26
Watch 1:55:41
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Episode: S2021 E1 | 1:55:41
Watch 55:32
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir, 2020 Full Concert
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Episode: S2020 E1 | 55:32
Watch 56:09
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, with Kristin Chenoweth
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.
Episode: S2019 E1 | 56:09