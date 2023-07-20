Secrets Of Oaxaca

In this episode, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Matthew Card prepare a warm and filling Oaxacan Green Mole with Chicken. Milk Street Cook Catherine Smart then makes Oaxacan Refried Black Beans, a staple at Milk Street. Finally, Gonzalo Guzmán of Nopalito in San Francisco stops by for a Milk Street Visit. He teaches Chris how to make a hearty Pozole Rojo.