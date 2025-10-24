Jewish Donuts and Potatoes

Extras
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Butter and Lard Biscuits, Mimosa Fried Chicken; a visit to Asheville, NC; food processors.
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
New Mexican Turnovers with Green Chile, Southwestern Tomato & Corn Salad; a visit to NM.
Pork Chops with Milk Gravy, Pimento Mac and Cheese; disposable utensils; jarred peppers.
Guanimes con Bacalao, Piña Coladas; a visit to Puerto Rico; all about Salt Cod.
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Diner-Style Patty Melts, Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings; review of coffee makers.
Mana’eesh Za’atar and Baba Ghanoush, Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing; eggplant.
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses
Frito Pie, potato chip cookies; nonalcoholic beer, history of potato chips
Porchetta Abruzzese, Quick-Braised Broccoli Rabe; hardy greens
Coastal Georgia Paella, Peach Ripple Ice Cream; a visit to the Georgia Lowcountry
Portuguese Pastéis de Nata; our favorite canned diced tomatoes
Slow-Roasted Duck with Blackberry Sauce, Bean Bourguignon; tinned fish applications
Jitto’s-Style Steak Bombs, Eggplant Spuckie; types of squash
Double-Chocolate Banana Bread, Chocolate Brownie Cookies; cold-brew coffee makers
Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich, Chocolate-Marshmallow Sandwich Cookies; cucumbers
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States