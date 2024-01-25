George Digs Worms/Everything Old Is New Again

Extras
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
George is fascinated by a baby sloth./Gnocchi loses her new bell and George helps find it.
George and Ted travel to cousin Ginny’s farm for a relaxing outdoor weekend.
In a case of mistaken identity, George is accidentally swapped with a Royal Monkey.
It's springtime! And a little monkey has a big case of spring fever.
Lily shows Marco and George how her family celebrates Chinese New Year.
It's the coldest and snowiest day in winter. Jumpy tries to figure out how to stay warm.
Curious George and The Man with the Yellow Hat can't decide what gift to give each other.
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
George discovers his own fingerprints./George is inspired to host his own rummage sale!
George learns all about his shadow./George celebrates Founders Day in the country.
George, Steve, and Betsy create a new game./ George gets a special delivery... a piano!
George teaches Chef Pisghetti how to ride a bike./ George makes a portrait for his friend.
George learns all about being a mechanic./ George tries to find seahorses on land!