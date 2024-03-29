A Fraction of a Chance

When Matt, Jackie and Inez get stuck in the vortex of a cyberportal, it's up to Digit to rescue them. He just needs to find the U.V.O. - the Universal Vortex Opener. But all the portals are jammed, so how's he supposed to travel anywhere? Assistance comes from a surprising source - Wicked! Digit and Wicked must work together to solve the puzzling clues that will reveal the location of the U.V.O.