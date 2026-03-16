Fix It Time!

Extras
Matt must match Digit’s weight to recue Inez and Jackie from an icy cave
Buzz and Delete must estimate to lighten their suitcase or miss a cyber-whale adventure!
Digit and Widget learn about weight while trying to find a lost picture of Motherboards.
Buzz and Delete try to hop, flop, and subtract their way into the Cyber Book of Records
Harmony’s stuck on a math word problem, so Buzz and Delete try to help.
Buzz and Delete use subtraction to rescue smirbles before Hacker’s soufflé flops.
The CyberSquad gets tiny and joins a cyber-amphibian's epic adventure to a vernal pond.
Dodging massive raindrops and falling pinecones, the CyberSquad looks for Frances.
The CyberSquad discovers that tiny cyber-amphibians can do many things humans cannot!
At last, the amphibians reach the vernal pond, but surprises continue for the CyberSquad.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Cyberchase Season 15
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Cyberchase Season 14
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Cyberchase Season 13
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Cyberchase Season 12
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Cyberchase Season 11
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Cyberchase Season 10
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Cyberchase Season 9
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Cyberchase Season 8
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Cyberchase Season 7
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Cyberchase Season 6
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Cyberchase Season 5
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Cyberchase Season 4
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Cyberchase Season 3
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Cyberchase Season 2
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Cyberchase Season 1
The CyberSquad head to Dancing Water Springs to watch a super geyser!
The CyberSquad gets tiny and joins a cyber-amphibian's epic adventure to a vernal pond.
Digit takes on Hacker in a high-flying adventure to protect Big Dune beach!
Hacker steals a cybersite’s precious fungi, while a new critter steals his heart!
Meet Matt's family and journey through Sportagonia for a Mother's Day to remember.
The CyberSquad investigates a noisy problem in Botsberg. Can they quiet things down?
Buzz plans the perfect birthday party for Hacker, but not so much for the environment.
Something’s causing chaos in Dingerville & Inez must share her bedroom with her sister.
It's too hot in Factoria. Can the CyberSquad help beat the heat and save the flower show?
A green haze is heating up Stellandia. Can the CyberSquad and Bernice find the source?