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Cyberchase

The Power of Patterns: Act 1

Season 16 Episode 5 | 7m 34s

Chasing down Hacker's stolen CyberStar, The CyberSquad fires up their ship using a repeating rocket pattern, then races through a field of bubbling, geyser-shooting asteroids. When they guess the pattern too fast and get it wrong, Hacker zooms away. Now Motherboard sends The CyberSquad to Crystalia to track down three pattern-powered stones.

Extras
Cyberchase
A Vote for Belly Bowl Captain: Act 2
Debates, ballots, and one last-minute voter: will every penguin get their say?
Clip: S16 E4 | 5:56
Cyberchase
A Vote for Belly Bowl Captain: Act 3
Counting votes by fives leads to a nail-biting tie. Who wins by just one pebble?
Clip: S16 E4 | 8:51
Cyberchase
A Vote for Belly Bowl Captain: Act 1
Gabe or Mimi? Penguins can't decide over who should captain the Belly Bowl team!
Clip: S16 E4 | 7:40
Cyberchase
Be There Or Be Cyber Square: Act 1
One sneaky slice of avocado sparks a fraction fight between Inez and her brother.
Clip: S16 E2 | 7:51
Cyberchase
The Power of Patterns: For Real
Alex taps out dance patterns and invites you to join along!
Clip: S16 E5 | 3:19
Cyberchase
Be There Or Be Cyber Square: Act 3
Down to the final point, can Inez use fractions to outsmart Hacker?
Clip: S16 E2 | 7:25
Cyberchase
Be There Or Be Cyber Square: Act 2
Halves, fourths, and one sneaky Hacker: building a fair court gets tricky fast!
Clip: S16 E2 | 7:10
Cyberchase
The Power of Patterns: Act 3
Do-re-mi, another pattern! Will the CyberSquad finally reclaim the CyberStar?
Clip: S16 E5 | 7:45
Cyberchase
The Power of Patterns: Act 2
Doubling numbers, crystal bars: can splitting up crack two tricky patterns?
Clip: S16 E5 | 7:07
Cyberchase
Fix It Time!: Act 2
Two scooters, side-by-side: can the squad spot what got swapped and switched?
Clip: S16 E1 | 8:39
Latest Episodes
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  • Cyberchase Season 13
  • Cyberchase Season 12
  • Cyberchase Season 11
  • Cyberchase Season 10
  • Cyberchase Season 9
  • Cyberchase Season 8
  • Cyberchase Season 7
  • Cyberchase Season 6
  • Cyberchase Season 5
  • Cyberchase Season 4
  • Cyberchase Season 3
  • Cyberchase Season 2
  • Cyberchase Season 1
Cyberchase
A Vote for Belly Bowl Captain
Who will lead the Belly Bowl team? The CyberSquad helps the penguins decide by voting.
Episode: S16 E4 | 23:00
Cyberchase
Be There or Be Cyber Square
The Squad and Bernice the Beetle take on Hacker in an epic Cyber Square game.
Episode: S16 E2 | 23:00
Cyberchase
The Power of Patterns
The Squad tackles pattern challenges in Crystalia while chasing Hacker and the CyberStar.
Episode: S16 E5 | 26:20
Cyberchase
Leave The Leaves
The CyberSquad use time travel help Hacker learn why his pet smirble loves a healthy park.
Episode: S16 E3 | 26:20
Cyberchase
Fix It Time!
After scooters break in Botsburg, the Squad starts a community Fix-It Clinic.
Episode: S16 E1 | 25:50
Cyberchase
The Heat Beneath Your Feet
The CyberSquad head to Dancing Water Springs to watch a super geyser!
Episode: S15 E8 | 26:00
Cyberchase
The Big Night Shorts
The CyberSquad gets tiny and joins a cyber-amphibian's epic adventure to a vernal pond.
Episode: S15 E9 | 23:11
Cyberchase
The Kite-Flying Showdown
Digit takes on Hacker in a high-flying adventure to protect Big Dune beach!
Episode: S15 E7 | 26:25
Cyberchase
A Fungus Among Us
Hacker steals a cybersite’s precious fungi, while a new critter steals his heart!
Episode: S15 E6 | 27:00
Cyberchase
A Berry Special Mother's Day
Meet Matt's family and journey through Sportagonia for a Mother's Day to remember.
Episode: S15 E3 | 26:25