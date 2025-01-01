The Power of Patterns: Act 3

Extras
Debates, ballots, and one last-minute voter: will every penguin get their say?
Counting votes by fives leads to a nail-biting tie. Who wins by just one pebble?
Gabe or Mimi? Penguins can't decide over who should captain the Belly Bowl team!
One sneaky slice of avocado sparks a fraction fight between Inez and her brother.
Alex taps out dance patterns and invites you to join along!
Down to the final point, can Inez use fractions to outsmart Hacker?
Halves, fourths, and one sneaky Hacker: building a fair court gets tricky fast!
Rockets, geysers, and one giant guess: can patterns help catch tricky Hacker?
Doubling numbers, crystal bars: can splitting up crack two tricky patterns?
Two scooters, side-by-side: can the squad spot what got swapped and switched?
Latest Episodes
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All
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Cyberchase Season 16
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Cyberchase Season 15
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Cyberchase Season 14
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Cyberchase Season 13
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Cyberchase Season 12
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Cyberchase Season 11
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Cyberchase Season 10
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Cyberchase Season 9
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Cyberchase Season 8
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Cyberchase Season 7
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Cyberchase Season 6
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Cyberchase Season 5
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Cyberchase Season 4
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Cyberchase Season 3
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Cyberchase Season 2
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Cyberchase Season 1
Who will lead the Belly Bowl team? The CyberSquad helps the penguins decide by voting.
The Squad and Bernice the Beetle take on Hacker in an epic Cyber Square game.
The Squad tackles pattern challenges in Crystalia while chasing Hacker and the CyberStar.
After scooters break in Botsburg, the Squad starts a community Fix-It Clinic.
The CyberSquad use time travel help Hacker learn why his pet smirble loves a healthy park.
The CyberSquad head to Dancing Water Springs to watch a super geyser!
The CyberSquad gets tiny and joins a cyber-amphibian's epic adventure to a vernal pond.
Digit takes on Hacker in a high-flying adventure to protect Big Dune beach!
Hacker steals a cybersite’s precious fungi, while a new critter steals his heart!
Meet Matt's family and journey through Sportagonia for a Mother's Day to remember.