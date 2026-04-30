A Vote for Belly Bowl Captain

Extras
Matt must match Digit’s weight to recue Inez and Jackie from an icy cave
Harmony’s stuck on a math word problem, so Buzz and Delete try to help.
Buzz and Delete try to hop, flop, and subtract their way into the Cyber Book of Records
Buzz and Delete use subtraction to rescue smirbles before Hacker’s soufflé flops.
Digit and Widget learn about weight while trying to find a lost picture of Motherboards.
Buzz and Delete must estimate to lighten their suitcase or miss a cyber-whale adventure!
The CyberSquad gets tiny and joins a cyber-amphibian's epic adventure to a vernal pond.
Dodging massive raindrops and falling pinecones, the CyberSquad looks for Frances.
The CyberSquad discovers that tiny cyber-amphibians can do many things humans cannot!
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Cyberchase Season 16
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Cyberchase Season 15
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Cyberchase Season 14
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Cyberchase Season 13
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Cyberchase Season 12
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Cyberchase Season 11
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Cyberchase Season 10
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Cyberchase Season 9
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Cyberchase Season 8
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Cyberchase Season 7
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Cyberchase Season 6
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Cyberchase Season 5
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Cyberchase Season 4
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Cyberchase Season 3
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Cyberchase Season 2
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Cyberchase Season 1
The Squad and Bernice the Beetle take on Hacker in an epic Cyber Square game.
The Squad tackles pattern challenges in Crystalia while chasing Hacker and the CyberStar.
After scooters break in Botsburg, the Squad starts a community Fix-It Clinic.
The CyberSquad use time travel help Hacker learn why his pet smirble loves a healthy park.
The CyberSquad head to Dancing Water Springs to watch a super geyser!
The CyberSquad gets tiny and joins a cyber-amphibian's epic adventure to a vernal pond.
Digit takes on Hacker in a high-flying adventure to protect Big Dune beach!
Hacker steals a cybersite’s precious fungi, while a new critter steals his heart!
Meet Matt's family and journey through Sportagonia for a Mother's Day to remember.
The CyberSquad investigates a noisy problem in Botsberg. Can they quiet things down?