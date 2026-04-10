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Cyberchase

Be There or Be Cyber Square

Season 16 Episode 4 | 23m 00s

As Hacker eyes the Cyber Square trophy, the CyberSquad helps Stellandia’s beetles set up a court with fractions to defeat him. Back home, Inez uses fractions to keep peace with little brother, León.

Aired: 05/07/26
Extras
Cyberchase
Cyberchase: The Movie
The future of Cyberspace is at stake.
Special: 58:25
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: The Weight Escape
Matt must match Digit’s weight to recue Inez and Jackie from an icy cave
Clip: S16 | 5:36
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: Buzz & Delete Rock It
Harmony’s stuck on a math word problem, so Buzz and Delete try to help.
Clip: S16 | 6:33
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: Smirbles on the Loose
Buzz and Delete use subtraction to rescue smirbles before Hacker’s soufflé flops.
Clip: S16 | 8:17
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: Any Way You Stack It
Digit and Widget learn about weight while trying to find a lost picture of Motherboards.
Clip: S16 | 6:48
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: Vacation Countdown
Buzz and Delete must estimate to lighten their suitcase or miss a cyber-whale adventure!
Clip: S16 | 7:08
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: The Cyber Book of Records
Buzz and Delete try to hop, flop, and subtract their way into the Cyber Book of Records
Clip: S16 | 6:46
Cyberchase
The Big Night: Part 1
The CyberSquad gets tiny and joins a cyber-amphibian's epic adventure to a vernal pond.
Special: 4:04
Cyberchase
The Big Night: Part 3
Dodging massive raindrops and falling pinecones, the CyberSquad looks for Frances.
Special: 3:34
Cyberchase
The Big Night: Part 2
The CyberSquad discovers that tiny cyber-amphibians can do many things humans cannot!
Special: 5:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Cyberchase Season 16
  • Cyberchase Season 15
  • Cyberchase Season 14
  • Cyberchase Season 13
  • Cyberchase Season 12
  • Cyberchase Season 11
  • Cyberchase Season 10
  • Cyberchase Season 9
  • Cyberchase Season 8
  • Cyberchase Season 7
  • Cyberchase Season 6
  • Cyberchase Season 5
  • Cyberchase Season 4
  • Cyberchase Season 3
  • Cyberchase Season 2
  • Cyberchase Season 1
Cyberchase
Fix It Time!
After scooters break in Botsburg, the Squad starts a community Fix-It Clinic.
Episode: S16 E1 | 23:00
Cyberchase
Leave The Leaves
The CyberSquad use time travel help Hacker learn why his pet smirble loves a healthy park.
Episode: S16 E3 | 26:20
Cyberchase
The Heat Beneath Your Feet
The CyberSquad head to Dancing Water Springs to watch a super geyser!
Episode: S15 E8 | 26:00
Cyberchase
The Big Night Shorts
The CyberSquad gets tiny and joins a cyber-amphibian's epic adventure to a vernal pond.
Episode: S15 E9 | 23:11
Cyberchase
The Kite-Flying Showdown
Digit takes on Hacker in a high-flying adventure to protect Big Dune beach!
Episode: S15 E7 | 26:25
Cyberchase
A Fungus Among Us
Hacker steals a cybersite’s precious fungi, while a new critter steals his heart!
Episode: S15 E6 | 27:00
Cyberchase
A Berry Special Mother's Day
Meet Matt's family and journey through Sportagonia for a Mother's Day to remember.
Episode: S15 E3 | 26:25
Cyberchase
The Domino Dilemma
The CyberSquad investigates a noisy problem in Botsberg. Can they quiet things down?
Episode: S15 E5 | 27:00
Cyberchase
Hacker's Birthday Bash
Buzz plans the perfect birthday party for Hacker, but not so much for the environment.
Episode: S15 E4 | 26:20
Cyberchase
Cyberdillos in the Outfield
Something’s causing chaos in Dingerville & Inez must share her bedroom with her sister.
Episode: S15 E2 | 26:25