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Cyberchase

Fix It Time!: Act 2

Season 16 Episode 1 | 8m 39s

To solve the scooter mystery, The CyberSquad takes apart Calvin's working scooter and compares it piece by piece to Dominique's broken one. They spot something sneaky swapped in for a missing bolt! Armed with a jar full of nuts and bolts, the kids test size after size until they find the perfect match and get scooters rolling again.

Extras
Cyberchase
Fix It Time!: Act 1
Jackie breaks a family heirloom, then scooters start snapping all over Botsberg!
Clip: S16 E1 | 7:04
Cyberchase
Fix It Time!: Act 3
Botsberg throws its first Fix-It Time, and everybody's invited to mend and learn!
Clip: S16 E1 | 6:42
Cyberchase
Fix It Time!: For Real
Booker's bike breaks down, so he heads to a real repair cafe to get rolling again.
Clip: S16 E1 | 2:50
Cyberchase
Cyberchase: The Movie
The future of Cyberspace is at stake.
Special: 58:25
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: The Weight Escape
Matt must match Digit’s weight to recue Inez and Jackie from an icy cave
Clip: S16 | 5:36
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: Buzz & Delete Rock It
Harmony’s stuck on a math word problem, so Buzz and Delete try to help.
Clip: S16 | 6:33
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: Smirbles on the Loose
Buzz and Delete use subtraction to rescue smirbles before Hacker’s soufflé flops.
Clip: S16 | 8:17
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: Any Way You Stack It
Digit and Widget learn about weight while trying to find a lost picture of Motherboards.
Clip: S16 | 6:48
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: Vacation Countdown
Buzz and Delete must estimate to lighten their suitcase or miss a cyber-whale adventure!
Clip: S16 | 7:08
Cyberchase
Math Bytes: The Cyber Book of Records
Buzz and Delete try to hop, flop, and subtract their way into the Cyber Book of Records
Clip: S16 | 6:46
Latest Episodes
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  • Cyberchase Season 16
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  • Cyberchase Season 12
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  • Cyberchase Season 10
  • Cyberchase Season 9
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  • Cyberchase Season 7
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  • Cyberchase Season 5
  • Cyberchase Season 4
  • Cyberchase Season 3
  • Cyberchase Season 2
  • Cyberchase Season 1
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Episode: S16 E1 | 25:50
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Episode: S16 E3 | 26:20
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Episode: S15 E9 | 23:11
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Episode: S15 E7 | 26:25
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Episode: S15 E6 | 27:00
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Meet Matt's family and journey through Sportagonia for a Mother's Day to remember.
Episode: S15 E3 | 26:25