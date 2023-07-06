Designing Mr. Perfect

The Wicked Witch sets out to design Mr. Perfect by turning a frog into her Prince Charming. Wicked unknowingly captures and transforms Digit instead of a frog. Her sympathetic wand secretly alerts the CyberSquad, who jump into action. A jealous Hacker kidnaps their cyboid pal. The kids must design an invention that can do two things: navigate a perilous swamp AND get to the top of a tall cliff.