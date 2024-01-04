Penguin Tears

Hacker located the second item he needs to activate his new machine: the Powerful Prism of Penguia, buried in the snowy landscape of Cyberia. In trying to help the Penguin inhabitants stop Hacker, the kids and Digit find themselves trapped in an icy cave. They must master the principles of bouncing in order to escape. They succeed, and manage to stop Hacker from stealing the Prism. Or do they?