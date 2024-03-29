Hacker Hugs a Tree

Extras
Surf’s up! The CyberSquad catch a giant wave and continue their journey to stop Hacker.
Safely back on land, the kids and Mimi climb Penguia Peak to find what Hacker is hiding.
Trapped on ice, the CyberSquad must find a way to sail back to safety on shore!
Mimi and the CyberSquad investigate a mysterious map of Penguia.
Hacker tries to stop the CyberSquad from cracking his code.
Mimi and the Darling Snowtrotters look to slide into victory at the Belly Bowl!
Hacker está calentando Stellandia. ¿Puede el CyberSquad detenerlo?
Inez lidia con ceder una querida reliquia; Delete pide ayuda al CyberSquad.
Inez y su hermana tienen ideas muy diferentes sobre cómo arreglar el patio de su edificio.
A green haze is heating up Stellandia. Can the CyberSquad and Bernice find the source?
Hacker is heating up Stellandia. Can the CyberSquad stop him?
Inez grapples with passing a beloved heirloom on. / Delete asks the CyberSquad for help.
Inez and her sister have very different ideas on how fix up their building’s courtyard.
Another Dingerball season is near for the Dingerville Dragons, but the team isn't ready!