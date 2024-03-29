100 WVIA Way
Cyberchase

Trees, Please

Season 14 Episode 2 | 25m 55s

Buzz, Delete and Digit take a wild ride on the wreaker. On Earth, we meet Inez’s family for the first time. Their courtyard is being revamped and Inez wants to plant trees. Sister Camila? A skatepark. Who will win this sibling rivalry?

Aired: 04/20/23 | Expires: 05/24/24
Extras
Watch 4:32
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 5
Hacker tries to stop the CyberSquad from cracking his code.
Special: 4:32
Watch 3:04
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 3
Surf’s up! The CyberSquad catch a giant wave and continue their journey to stop Hacker.
Special: 3:04
Watch 2:52
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 4
Safely back on land, the kids and Mimi climb Penguia Peak to find what Hacker is hiding.
Special: 2:52
Watch 4:12
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 2
Trapped on ice, the CyberSquad must find a way to sail back to safety on shore!
Special: 4:12
Watch 4:51
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 1
Mimi and the CyberSquad investigate a mysterious map of Penguia.
Special: 4:51
Watch 3:49
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 6
Mimi and the Darling Snowtrotters look to slide into victory at the Belly Bowl!
Special: 3:49
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Buen Clima o no, Parte 2
Hacker está calentando Stellandia. ¿Puede el CyberSquad detenerlo?
Episode: S14 E4 | 25:55
Watch 26:30
Cyberchase
Buen Clima o no, Parte 1
Una neblina verde está calentando Stellandia.
Episode: S14 E3 | 26:30
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Limpieza en la Isla 8
Inez lidia con ceder una querida reliquia; Delete pide ayuda al CyberSquad.
Episode: S14 E1 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Árboles, por favor
Inez y su hermana tienen ideas muy diferentes sobre cómo arreglar el patio de su edificio.
Episode: S14 E2 | 25:55
Watch 49:01
Cyberchase
Weather or Not
TBA
Episode: S14 E6 | 49:01
Watch 26:30
Cyberchase
Weather or Not; Part 1
A green haze is heating up Stellandia. Can the CyberSquad and Bernice find the source?
Episode: S14 E3 | 26:30
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Weather or Not: Part 2
Hacker is heating up Stellandia. Can the CyberSquad stop him?
Episode: S14 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Clean Up on Isle 8
Inez grapples with passing a beloved heirloom on. / Delete asks the CyberSquad for help.
Episode: S14 E1 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
A Garden is Born
Judge Trudy's Prickly Peach Cacti are missing.
Episode: S13 E10 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Traffic Trouble
Another Dingerball season is near for the Dingerville Dragons, but the team isn't ready!
Episode: S13 E9 | 25:55