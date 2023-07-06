100 WVIA Way
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Fruit Picking Day/Daniel is Big Enough to Help Dad

Season 1 Episode 12 | 26m 10s

Daniel and his friends are enjoying a Fruit Festival in the Enchanted Garden. Prince Wednesday is frustrated and grows upset because his big brother Prince Tuesday can pick the highest fruit off the tree branches, but he can't. He wishes he wasn't so little! / Dad Tiger is building a playhouse, and Daniel wants to help out. Daniel is frustrated that he is not big enough to use the grown up tools.

Aired: 09/17/12 | Expires: 08/04/23
Extras
Watch 46:20
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits a New Neighborhood (ASL)
Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
Special: 46:20
Watch 47:50
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Won't You Be Our Neighbor? (ASL)
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Special: 47:50
Watch 2:02
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Trolley Tunes: Ride Along to School
Ride along to school with Daniel, Katerina, Prince Wednesday and O the Owl!
Clip: S50 E1 | 2:02
Watch 2:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Trolley Tunes: Ride Along So Quietly
After a long day, Daniel and the kids sing a quiet lullaby for Baby Margaret.
Clip: S50 E1 | 2:00
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Max Ask to Play/Daniel Plays at the Music Shop
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Episode: S6 E17 | 26:10
Watch 1:39
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Lyric Learns About Animal Homes
Lyric learns about different animals that live in her neighborhood.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:39
Watch 2:52
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Katerina Do Something Else
Daniel and Katerina stop playing in the snow when it is time to go home.
Clip: S6 E7 | 2:52
Watch 2:46
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
It's Time to do Something Else
Daniel and Prince Wednesday stop looking at a book because it's time for snack.
Clip: S6 E7 | 2:46
Watch 1:04
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"I Can Stop When It's Time to do Something Else" Song
A song about stopping what you're doing when it's time to do something else.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:04
Watch 2:44
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina Needs a Bandage
Miss Elaina gets a scratch on her hand and needs a bandage.
Clip: S6 E6 | 2:44
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Pizza Day at School/Daniel and Jodi Like Different Things
Daniel learns friends like different things./Jodi learns others like to play differently.
Episode: S6 E13 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Surprising Day/Daniel Makes a Surprise
Daniel finds many surprises on his walk./Daniel gives his neighbors a surprise!
Episode: S6 E15 | 26:10
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits the Dentist/Daniel’s First Haircut (ASL)
Daniel visits Dr. Plat, his new dentist. / Daniel gets his first haircut.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s New Babysitter/Daniel Sleeps at the Treehouse (ASL)
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Episode: S6 E1 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina’s Bandage/A Fair Place to Play (ASL)
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:30
Watch 26:44
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Goes to the Hospital (ASL)
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
Episode: S5 E9 | 26:44
Watch 26:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Substitute Teacher (ASL)
Daniel's class meets a substitute teacher named Mr. Malik and learns different can be fun.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:00
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Neighborhood Wedding (ASL)
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Episode: S6 E11 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s New Friend Max/A New Friend at the Clock Factory (ASL)
TBD
Episode: S5 E14 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Calm at the Restaurant/Calm at School (ASL)
There are times to be silly and times to be calm.
Episode: S4 E17 | 26:30