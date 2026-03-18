Prince Wednesday Goes to the Potty/Daniel Goes to the Potty (ASL)

Extras
Miss Elaina imagines she's exploring space with a really big tooth brush!
Daniel learns to be brave with a little help from Mom as he rides his scooter.
A song about how you can be brave if you have a little help from friends and family!
Music Man Stan helps Miss Elaina be brave by explaining what happens at the dentist.
Daniel imagines he's a doctor, a painter, and all kinds of things!
Max learns that you can be more than one thing when Mr. McFeely is the storytime reader!
Max imagines he is small enough to play with bug friends in the grass.
A song about the neighbors in The Neighborhood of Make Believe being more than one thing!
Jodi learns how you can be more than one thing because Henrietta is the t-ball coach!
Brush your teeth along with Daniel Tiger using this 2 minute timer!
Latest Episodes
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 50
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 7
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 6
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Rain ruins a trip to the beach. / Someone picks Katerina's favorite instrument.
Daniel isn't sure what to expect at school./Playing doctor makes Daniel feel less nervous.
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.
Daniel and his friends learn to play T-ball./Max learns that Mr. McFeely is more than one thing.
Grandpere shows Daniel that it’s good to go slow./Katerina bakes mozies with Jodi.
Daniel and his friends want to make a rainbow airplane./Miss Elaina swims across the pool.
Daniel uses a different bathroom at the train station./O uses the bathroom at Jodi’s house.
Daniel helps to take care of Margaret./Prince Wednesday and Jodi take care of a pet guinea pig.
Daniel is frustrated when Juan Carlos doesn’t pretend the same way he does.