At the Dentist Gameplay

Extras
Jodi learns how you can be more than one thing because Henrietta is the t-ball coach!
Max imagines he is small enough to play with bug friends in the grass.
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 50
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 7
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 6
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Everyone welcomes baby Margaret, the newest addition to the neighborhood.
Daniel learns about being a big helper. / Daniel struggles with giving up his old toys.
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.
Rain ruins a trip to the beach. / Someone picks Katerina's favorite instrument.
Daniel isn't sure what to expect at school./Playing doctor makes Daniel feel less nervous.
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.
Daniel and his friends learn to play T-ball./Max learns that Mr. McFeely is more than one thing.
Grandpere shows Daniel that it’s good to go slow./Katerina bakes mozies with Jodi.
Daniel and his friends want to make a rainbow airplane./Miss Elaina swims across the pool.