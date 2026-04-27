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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

The Tiger Family Grows/Daniel Learns About Being a Brother (ASL)

Season 2 Episode 1 | 26m 30s

While the Tiger family prepares for a new baby, Daniel learns about what it means to be a big brother -- and a big helper, too. / The new baby is almost here, and Daniel is eager to pitch in as Mom and Dad prepare the baby's room. However, he struggles with the idea of giving up his old baby things for his new sibling.

Aired: 05/12/26
Extras
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Mom Helps Daniel Be Brave
Daniel learns to be brave with a little help from Mom as he rides his scooter.
Clip: S7 E12 | 2:43
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina is Brave at the Dentist
Music Man Stan helps Miss Elaina be brave by explaining what happens at the dentist.
Clip: S7 E12 | 1:52
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"With a Little Help, You Can be Brave" Song
A song about how you can be brave if you have a little help from friends and family!
Clip: S7 E12 | 1:04
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Brushing Rocks in Space
Miss Elaina imagines she's exploring space with a really big tooth brush!
Clip: S7 E12 | 0:55
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Max Imagines Being with Bug Friends
Max imagines he is small enough to play with bug friends in the grass.
Clip: S7 E14 | 0:44
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"You Can be More than One Thing" Song
A song about the neighbors in The Neighborhood of Make Believe being more than one thing!
Clip: S7 E14 | 1:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Can be Anything
Daniel imagines he's a doctor, a painter, and all kinds of things!
Clip: S7 E14 | 0:59
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Storytime at the Library
Max learns that you can be more than one thing when Mr. McFeely is the storytime reader!
Clip: S7 E14 | 1:08
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Friends Play T-Ball
Jodi learns how you can be more than one thing because Henrietta is the t-ball coach!
Clip: S7 E14 | 1:05
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Brush Your Teeth with Daniel Tiger! (Timer)
Brush your teeth along with Daniel Tiger using this 2 minute timer!
Clip: 2:23
Latest Episodes
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  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Good Morning, Daniel/Goodnight, Daniel (ASL)
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Episode: S1 E17 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Prince Wednesday Goes to the Potty/Daniel Goes to the Potty (ASL)
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.
Episode: S1 E11 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Gets Mad/Katerina Gets Mad (ASL)
Rain ruins a trip to the beach. / Someone picks Katerina's favorite instrument.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits School/Daniel Visits the Doctor (ASL)
Daniel isn't sure what to expect at school./Playing doctor makes Daniel feel less nervous.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Teddy/Miss Elaina is Brave at the Dentist
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Plays T-Ball/Max Plays at the Library
Daniel and his friends learn to play T-ball./Max learns that Mr. McFeely is more than one thing.
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Grandpere Go Slow/Katerina and Jodi Make Mozies
Grandpere shows Daniel that it’s good to go slow./Katerina bakes mozies with Jodi.
Episode: S7 E9 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps at the Crayon Factory/Miss Elaina Swims
Daniel and his friends want to make a rainbow airplane./Miss Elaina swims across the pool.
Episode: S7 E15 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Uses a New Bathroom/The Neighborhood Concert
Daniel uses a different bathroom at the train station./O uses the bathroom at Jodi’s house.
Episode: S7 E3 | 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Max Visit the Farm/Prince Wednesday’s Pet
Daniel helps to take care of Margaret./Prince Wednesday and Jodi take care of a pet guinea pig.
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:25