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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Jodi Makes Art in the Sky

Season 8 Episode 2 | 54s

Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!

Extras
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"Before You Touch Someone, Ask if It's Okay" Song
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:03
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Learns to Ask Before Touching Someone Else
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Clip: S8 E2 | 2:18
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Prince Wednesday At the Swingset
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:28
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Clip: 9:01
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Bedtime Gameplay
Everyone in the neighborhood has a special bedtime routine!
Clip: 8:53
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
You can be a helper along with Daniel's classmates by caring for and cleaning up the classroom.
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
At the Dentist Gameplay
Get ready for the best dentist visit ever with Daniel and Dino.
Clip: 7:02
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Dress Up Gameplay
There are lots of different clothes that neighbors wear... Let's dress up and pretend.
Clip: 4:06
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 50
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 8
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 7
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 6
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Asks Before Touching Someone Else/Jodi Asks Before Touching Someone Else
Daniel learns to ask before hugging Margaret./Jodi asks before touching Miss Elaina.
Episode: S8 E2
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Grownups Come Back to the Music Shop/Katerina's Mommy Comes Back Home
The Tiger and Platypus children see that grown-ups come back./Katerina enjoys a night with O and X.
Episode: S8 E1 | 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
King Daniel for the Day (ASL)
King Friday makes Daniel "King for the Day!"
Episode: S3 E19 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Baby is Here (ASL)
Everyone welcomes baby Margaret, the newest addition to the neighborhood.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Tiger Family Grows/Daniel Learns About Being a Brother (ASL)
Daniel learns about being a big helper. / Daniel struggles with giving up his old toys.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Good Morning, Daniel/Goodnight, Daniel (ASL)
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Episode: S1 E17 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Prince Wednesday Goes to the Potty/Daniel Goes to the Potty (ASL)
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.
Episode: S1 E11 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Gets Mad/Katerina Gets Mad (ASL)
Rain ruins a trip to the beach. / Someone picks Katerina's favorite instrument.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits School/Daniel Visits the Doctor (ASL)
Daniel isn't sure what to expect at school./Playing doctor makes Daniel feel less nervous.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Teddy/Miss Elaina is Brave at the Dentist
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:25