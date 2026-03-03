Daniel's Birthday/Daniel's Picnic (ASL)

Extras
Music Man Stan helps Miss Elaina be brave by explaining what happens at the dentist.
Miss Elaina imagines she's exploring space with a really big tooth brush!
Daniel learns to be brave with a little help from Mom as he rides his scooter.
A song about how you can be brave if you have a little help from friends and family!
Max imagines he is small enough to play with bug friends in the grass.
A song about the neighbors in The Neighborhood of Make Believe being more than one thing!
Jodi learns how you can be more than one thing because Henrietta is the t-ball coach!
Max learns that you can be more than one thing when Mr. McFeely is the storytime reader!
Daniel imagines he's a doctor, a painter, and all kinds of things!
Brush your teeth along with Daniel Tiger using this 2 minute timer!
Daniel and his friends learn to play T-ball./Max learns that Mr. McFeely is more than one thing.
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.
Grandpere shows Daniel that it’s good to go slow./Katerina bakes mozies with Jodi.
Daniel and his friends want to make a rainbow airplane./Miss Elaina swims across the pool.
Daniel uses a different bathroom at the train station./O uses the bathroom at Jodi’s house.
Daniel helps to take care of Margaret./Prince Wednesday and Jodi take care of a pet guinea pig.
Daniel is frustrated when Juan Carlos doesn’t pretend the same way he does.
Daniel is sad when he can't make snow footprints./Katerina is upset when she can't read like O.
Daniel and Mom make coconut swirl./Jodi, Teddy, and Leo sleep at their dad’s house.
Daniel learns Margaret needs the stroller./O learns Jodi gets carsick in the back seat.