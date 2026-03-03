100 WVIA Way
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Daniel's Birthday/Daniel's Picnic (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 1 | 26m 30s

Daniel is excited to bring his tiger birthday cake home from the bakery. But after a bumpy ride on Trolley, he's in for a shock! How will Daniel cope with a crushed cake? / When rain ruins Daniel's picnic with Prince Wednesday and Miss Elaina, the three friends turn things around with a creative solution.

Aired: 09/02/90
Watch 1:52
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina is Brave at the Dentist
Music Man Stan helps Miss Elaina be brave by explaining what happens at the dentist.
Clip: S7 E12
Watch 0:55
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Brushing Rocks in Space
Miss Elaina imagines she's exploring space with a really big tooth brush!
Clip: S7 E12
Watch 2:43
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Mom Helps Daniel Be Brave
Daniel learns to be brave with a little help from Mom as he rides his scooter.
Clip: S7 E12
Watch 1:04
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"With a Little Help, You Can be Brave" Song
A song about how you can be brave if you have a little help from friends and family!
Clip: S7 E12
Watch 0:44
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Max Imagines Being with Bug Friends
Max imagines he is small enough to play with bug friends in the grass.
Clip: S7 E14
Watch 1:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"You Can be More than One Thing" Song
A song about the neighbors in The Neighborhood of Make Believe being more than one thing!
Clip: S7 E14
Watch 1:05
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Friends Play T-Ball
Jodi learns how you can be more than one thing because Henrietta is the t-ball coach!
Clip: S7 E14
Watch 1:08
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Storytime at the Library
Max learns that you can be more than one thing when Mr. McFeely is the storytime reader!
Clip: S7 E14
Watch 0:59
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Can be Anything
Daniel imagines he's a doctor, a painter, and all kinds of things!
Clip: S7 E14
Watch 2:23
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Brush Your Teeth with Daniel Tiger! (Timer)
Brush your teeth along with Daniel Tiger using this 2 minute timer!
Clip
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Plays T-Ball/Max Plays at the Library
Daniel and his friends learn to play T-ball./Max learns that Mr. McFeely is more than one thing.
Episode: S7 E14
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Teddy/Miss Elaina is Brave at the Dentist
Teddy is nervous for a boat ride on Trolley./Miss Elaina is nervous at the dentist.
Episode: S7 E12
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Grandpere Go Slow/Katerina and Jodi Make Mozies
Grandpere shows Daniel that it’s good to go slow./Katerina bakes mozies with Jodi.
Episode: S7 E9
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps at the Crayon Factory/Miss Elaina Swims
Daniel and his friends want to make a rainbow airplane./Miss Elaina swims across the pool.
Episode: S7 E15
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Uses a New Bathroom/The Neighborhood Concert
Daniel uses a different bathroom at the train station./O uses the bathroom at Jodi’s house.
Episode: S7 E3
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Max Visit the Farm/Prince Wednesday’s Pet
Daniel helps to take care of Margaret./Prince Wednesday and Jodi take care of a pet guinea pig.
Episode: S7 E6
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Pretends at the Pool/Chrissie Pretends at the Library
Daniel is frustrated when Juan Carlos doesn’t pretend the same way he does.
Episode: S7 E10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Does It His Way/Katerina and O Go Ice Skating
Daniel is sad when he can't make snow footprints./Katerina is upset when she can't read like O.
Episode: S7 E5
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Mom Make a Treat/Jodi Sleeps at Her Dad's House
Daniel and Mom make coconut swirl./Jodi, Teddy, and Leo sleep at their dad’s house.
Episode: S7 E2
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Finds Out What's Fair/O Finds Out What's Fair
Daniel learns Margaret needs the stroller./O learns Jodi gets carsick in the back seat.
Episode: S7 E13