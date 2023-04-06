100 WVIA Way
The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah's Legacy

Holy Thursday

Season 1 Episode 109 | 26m 46s

Holy Thursday is an important Creole tradition celebrated at Dooky Chase since 1973. The focus of the meal is a hearty meat-packed Gumbo Z’Herbes served before fasting begins on Good Friday. In addition to this labor of love, on this episode Chefs Dook Chase and Cleo Robinson also prepare Fried Chicken accompanied by a classic French 75 cocktail from Eve Marie Haydel.

Aired: 04/27/23 | Expires: 08/21/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Dooky Chase’s Second Act
Stuffed Eggplant, Pan Seared Whole Trout and a Spicy Jalapeno Hibiscus Margarita.
Episode: S1 E124 | 26:46
At Home with My Pots
Recipe for Chicken Cacciatore and Stuffed Acorn Squash with a Cherry Red Wine reduction.
Episode: S1 E125 | 26:46
Family Gathering
Chefs Dook and Zoe Chase prepare Leah’s Cole Slaw, Boiled Crawfish and Pulled Pork.
Episode: S1 E126 | 26:46
Culinary School
Lamb Chops with Mint & Rosemary Glaze, Stuffed Redfish, Chocolate Mousse with Citrus.
Episode: S1 E123 | 26:46
Christmas Traditions
Recipes for Stuffed Mirliton, Poached Redfish and a Spiked Eggnog.
Episode: S1 E122 | 26:46
Multicultural Spirit
Recipes for Corned Beef & Cabbage, Veal in Red Gravy with Herbs and Calas.
Episode: S1 E119 | 26:46
Father's Day Breakfast
Recipes for Breakfast Shrimp, Grillades and Sugar Steak.
Episode: S1 E121 | 26:46
The Queen of Creole Cuisine
Recipes for Shrimp Creole, Oyster Stuffed Chicken Breast & Sweet Potato Pie.
Episode: S1 E115 | 26:46
Creole Feast
Creole Jambalaya, Redfish Court Bouillon, Panne’ Veal, Crawfish & Andouille Maque Choux.
Episode: S1 E118 | 26:46
Potluck
Recipes for Stuffed Bell Peppers, Baked Macaroni and Tutti Frutti Pork.
Episode: S1 E120 | 26:46
Queen's Day
Seafood Stew, Fish Cakes with Citrus Beurre Blanc, Queen’s Cake and Zoe’s Dream cocktail.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Make it Good
Recipes for Smothered Pork Chops, Rice Dressing, Chicken Creole and Sister Stell mocktail.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Restaurant Evolution
Recipes for Pompano with Crabmeat Sauce, Steak au Poivre and Crawfish Etouffee.
Episode: S1 E114 | 26:46
Mardi Gras
A recipe for Red Beans & Rice plus Meatballs and a cocktail called Leah’s Creole Crown.
Episode: S1 E117 | 26:46