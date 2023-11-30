Known for its cuisine (this is where Italians go to eat) and as home to the oldest university in the Western World, Bologna is also the center of Italy’s “motor valley” and host Kathy McCabe gets a test drive in a Lamborghini. She also learns how to make tortellini but she attends Gelato University. Kathy and her friend Alessandro head for the hills, La Dolce Vita-style in a convertible.